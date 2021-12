The Ducks head north up the I-5 this afternoon for the first installment of this season's Freeway Faceoff, taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Staples Center. The Ducks look to rebound from a 5-1 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening at Honda Center. Anaheim directed 39 shots on net in the loss, but could only solve Jack Campbell once. While the Ducks were not discouraged with their performance, the loss served as a reminder of what attention to detail means against elite opponents.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO