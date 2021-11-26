ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Vitamix Blenders Are Rarely Discounted — But Amazon's Black Friday Sale Has Them for Up to $150 Off

By Amy Schulman
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome cooks and professional chefs alike have fallen in love with Vitamix blenders — but the popular appliance can run you a few hundred dollars and rarely goes on sale. But at this year's Black Friday sale at Amazon, several of the brand's most beloved blenders are up to $150...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Discounts#Amazon Com
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Amazon’s Vitamix Sale Is One of the Best Black Friday Deals We’ve Seen So Far

When it comes to Black Friday deals, don’t be fooled by doorbuster blender sales. That $10 machine seems too good to be true—and in some ways, it is—when you turn it on and watch the gears burn as it fights to puree strawberries. If you enjoy homemade soups, smoothies, dips, dressings and the like, it’s time to invest in a machine that can do it all. We’re talking about the Vitamix blender, and this weekend is the time of year to spring for one, thanks to the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
SHOPPING
Space.com

Drones on Amazon: Black Friday deals and discounts

It can be difficult to come to any kind of buying decision when you’re looking through drones on Amazon. There’s an overwhelming number of them, all with similar specs and user reviews. Here, we’ve compiled a kind of guide on what to look out for when you’re combing through the retailer’s site, along with the best Black Friday drone deals available on there at the moment.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
Android Police

Kick off your Black Friday shopping with up to half off Amazon's Fire tablets

Black Friday is just a week away, so you know what that means: every single Amazon-branded gadget is about to be significantly discounted. The company has never met a sale it didn't like, and this year, it's kicking things off with deals on its entire lineup of Fire Tablets. Whether you're looking to buy its 7" model in bulk or shopping for the Fire HD 10 Plus, you can save up to 50% on all of its models starting today.
ELECTRONICS
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon has discounted its Echo dot and Ring doorbell bundle by 50% ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making it the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Shop Robot Vacuum Cleaners for Over 50% Off at Amazon and Samsung's Early Black Friday Sale

Early Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2021 are happening now. Considering robot vacuum cleaners can cost upwards of $500, now is a great time to make cleaning the house a breeze and never sweep floors again. You can find tons of discounts on devices for the home at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. Right now, we're seeing deals we haven't seen since Prime Day, including the OKP Life K2 robot vacuum cleaner that even Roomba owners are switching over to marked down at 54% off.
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

Sur La Table's Early Black Friday Sale Includes Discounts Up to 55% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Breville

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, Black Friday is a great time to bring home some gifts. But what's better than a Black Friday sale? An early Black Friday sale, which allows you to enjoy serious savings while also beating the rush. Sur La Table is hosting its early Black Friday sale right now, and shoppers can take up 55 percent off the brands like Le Creuset, Breville, and more. The Le Creuset Four-Quart Heritage Covered Baker ($95.96, originally $119.95, surlatable.com), which is perfect for making and serving entrees, side dishes, and desserts, is the perfect gift to bring your favorite hostess this holiday season. Shopping for the wellness-lover in your life?. The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Blender & Juicer ($319.96, originally $599.95, surlatable.com) allows them to make everything from smoothies and frappés to slushies and cocktails with ease.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy