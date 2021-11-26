ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Man’s Sky Update 3.74 Unleashes More Bug Fixes For Hello Games’ Space Romp

By Michael Harradence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFixed a crash related to memory allocation. Fixed an issue that prevented expedition milestones to...

ComicBook

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Adds Tons of Bug Fixes, Patch Notes Released

Just a week after the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0.1, the Nintendo Switch game is back with another new update! Like the previous software version, 2.0.2 centers solely on bugs related to the base game, as well as the recently released Happy Home Paradise DLC. Players should be happy to learn that a number of in-game bugs have been resolved by this new update, including issues with Kapp'n's boat tours, problems with scanning multiple amiibo cards, and more. Full patch notes direct from Nintendo's official website can be found below:
gamefreaks365.com

Call of the Sea, Destiny 2, Hello Neighbor, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC) Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (Cloud and Console) If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do...
altchar.com

Lulu's Pix is League of Legends' newest game-breaking bug

If you played League of Legends for any length of time, there are a few things you know for a fact. There is toxicity, there are bugs, and Yuumi is not a champion one can play and be proud of themselves. However, there is one champion that has had something...
windowscentral.com

The latest Grounded path update fixes memory leaks, crashes, and more

Grounded is an open-world co-op survival title from Xbox Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment, and is still in early access. On Tuesday, Obsidian released the 0.11.5 patch update for Grounded's 'Hot and Hazy Update,' with a healthy selection of fixes. Today's patch update primarily focuses on memory leaks and crashes...
TheSixthAxis

No Man’s Sky update 3.73 released, play Expeditions again

No Man’s Sky update 3.73 is now available to download on PC and consoles. There’s nothing major being added in this latest patch though developer Hello Games has a nice surprise for its fans. In an official blog post detailing update 3.73, the developer reflects on the past year and...
thenerdstash.com

Riders Republic Update 1.04 Patch Notes – Collision Tweak and Bug Fixes

Riders Republic Update 1.04 has arrived on all platforms. Ubisoft has duly penned patch notes to accompany the update. We’ve gathered the full Riders Republic 1.04 patch notes right here for convenience. Riders Republic Update 1.04’s main takeaway is behind-the-scenes adjustments to the collision effect. The tweaks should make fluke...
thenerdstash.com

No Man’s Sky Update 3.73 Patch Notes

No Man’s Sky has today launched update 3.73, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s patch doesn’t add much in terms of content, instead opting to give plenty of bug fixes to refine the game. While No Man’s Sky is mostly good with their polish, a game as colossal as it is bound to have a hefty level of bugs. Getting these fixed as soon as possible should be the priority for the team. Hopefully one of the future updates coming to the title brings some bigger changes and content, perhaps giving you a reason to make your return. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with No Man’s Sky update 3.73!
Twinfinite

Rust: Console Edition Gets New Update Adding Quality of Life Improvements, Bug Fixes, & More

A new update has just been rolled out for multiplayer survive-’em-up, Rust: Console Edition, and it’s available to download now on PS4 and Xbox One. Specifically, the new patch – officially dubbed Update 1.20 Devastation Unleashed – adds a bunch of quality of life improvements, bug fixes, and even some new features to the first-person open-world survival experience.
psu.com

Hell Let Loose PS5 Update 1.007 Deployed To Fix Spawn-Point Issues

Developer Black Matter has rolled out the Hell Let Loose update 1.007 patch notes for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which targets a specific issue with spawn points. You can read up on the full list of Hell Let Loose patch notes below. There’s no new content with this latest...
psu.com

Tera Update 1.83 Hits PS4 Stigma Excellence Package, New Events

Bluehole Studio has released the Tera update 1.83 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which adds support for a bunch of new items and events. You can read up on the Tera patch notes below. Global : 14:00 ~ 18:00 (KST) / 5:00 ~ 9:00 (UTC) There will be maintenance...
psu.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Is Gearing Up For “The End”

Fortnite Chapter 2 has been running since 2019 when Season X ended and a new map was introduced. Now, this chapter of Fortnite is ending with, well, “The End“. The in-game event is quite unique as it will only be taking place on December 4, 2021 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. You also won’t be able to replay the event, so if you want to relieve your time in it, have a recording device ready.
player.one

Age of Darkness: Final Stand Patch v0.2.2 Game Improvements and Bug Fixes

Age of Darkness: Final Stand recently received an update that fixed tons of bugs and made some improvements. Blessings help players survive and fight off Nightmares, but are pretty hard to acquire. One blessing called the Budget Carpenter had an issue where the number of resources needed to get an upgrade didn’t decrease with the blessing. This issue has been fixed in the latest update.
psu.com

Fall Guys Update 1.33 Unleashes Bug Fixes As Season 6 Arrives On PS4

Mediatonic has lifted the wraps off the Fall Guys update 1.33 patch notes, which arrives with the much-anticipated Season 6. This isn’t everything that’s being added with the update, but it’s still worth checking out. Roll Off is BACK! Fixed players’ jumps failing after ‘tripping’ over platform edges. Fixed spectator...
