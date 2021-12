A bizarre and unexplainable trend has emerged on TikTok where people are claiming that they can travel to different timelines by using “portals” while having a shower. A Daily Mail report highlights a handful of people on the video-sharing app who claim to have been able to shift into different realities - both intentionally and accidentally - by simply changing the temperature in their shower which allows them to “manifest” the change they desire.

