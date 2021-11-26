ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread Crypto Mining Disruption Affecting Operations Across Europe and Parts of Asia Using Alibaba Cloud

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread Internet connectivity and blocked access issues are affecting cryptocurrency miners across most of Western, Central, Eastern Europe, and parts of Northern Asia. While not an exhaustive list, the confirmed mining interruptions have affected: viaBTC, Poolin, f2pool, Binance, and BTCcom. The common link connecting these mining pools is that they run...

investing.com

China's largest crypto exchange relocates following crackdowns

Investing.com - China's crackdown on the crypto industry has created a significant impact on blockchain and has led to a large migration to greener pastures. Indeed, many companies operating in the sector have chosen to move their operations elsewhere. Among the favourite destinations, Kazakhstan has welcomed many minors who preferred...
theblockcrypto.com

Hacked cloud accounts are being used to mine crypto, says Google

A report released this week by Google indicates that a majority of recently attacked accounts on its Google Cloud Platform service were used to mine cryptocurrency. The Threat Horizons report for November stated that "[m]alicious actors were observed performing cryptocurrency mining within compromised Cloud instances." "Of 50 recently compromised GCP...
Fudzilla

Swedish call for crypto mining ban

Faced with a sharp rise in energy consumption, Swedish authorities are calling on the European Union to ban "energy intensive" crypto mining. Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority director Erik Thedeen and Swedish Environmental Protection Agency Bjorn Risinger said cryptocurrency's rising energy usage was threatening Sweden's ability to meet its obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement.
aithority.com

Crypto Mining Operations Establish A Foothold In North America

The Chinese government’s crackdown on crypto mining continues. According to a report by CNN, the Chinese authorities are ramping up atheir crackdown on crypto mining, calling it an “extremely harmful” practice that threatens to jeopardize the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The Chinese authorities also target crypto miners because they view the digital currencies as a big financial risk, as people can evade the strict national controls on capital. The National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NDRC) indicated that it will would raise electricity prices for any institution found to be abusing its access to subsidized power to participate in crypto mining. In the meantime, the U.S is now the largest crypto mining hub in the world, as it has the largest share of global Bitcoin mining networks, according to data from the University of Cambridge. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)
International Business Times

Asia Markets Mostly Up But Alibaba Plunge Hammers Hong Kong

Hong Kong tumbled Friday on an otherwise positive day for Asian markets, with Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba tanking more than 10 percent after warning of a weaker outlook. Alibaba said Thursday that net profit tumbled 81 percent in the second quarter and revenue grew less than forecast as it was hit by the impact of slowing economic growth and a government crackdown on the tech sector.
decrypt.co

Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Raise $500M for New Fund, Mining Operations

Galaxy Digital is raising fresh funds to continue the firm’s expansion and to keep pace with the crypto industry’s continued growth. The firm is looking to raise $500 million through the sale of five-year convertible bonds in exchange for stock in the company. These notes would earn holders 3% interest and are set to mature in 2026, according to the firm.
investing.com

Coinbase to Acquire Cryptographic Security Firm, Unbound Security

Investing.com — Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said it will acquire cryptographic security company Unbound Security. Shares of Coinbase dipped 0.7% on Tuesday. Based in Israel, Unbound Security is prevalent in several cryptographic security technologies, including the emerging field of secure multi-party computation (MPC). Coinbase said that as well...
investing.com

Invesco rolls out physically-backed Bitcoin ETP

American investment management firm Invesco recently unveiled a new physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP). The Invesco Physical Bitcoin ETP will operate on a fixed annual fee of 0.99% while the BTC will be held by Zodia Custody, a U.K.-based custodian registered with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). One of...
investing.com

Otso Gold Corp (OTSO)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Otso Gold Corp OTSO.V :* ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF OTSO GOLD CORP. BY PFL RAAHE HOLDINGS LP. Otso Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties primarily in Finland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Otso gold mine located in Raahe, Finland; and 49% interest in the Copper Creek porphyry copper gold exploration project located in the golden triangle in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nordic Gold Inc. and changed its name to Otso Gold Corp. in December 2019. Otso Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
investing.com

Crypto.com partners with Silvergate to enable institutions to transact crypto with USD

Renowned cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com does not seem to be relenting on its on-ramp and off-ramp crypto efforts as it is now working with California state-chartered bank Silvergate to allow institutional clients to deposit and withdraw from its platform in U.S. dollars (USD). Crypto.com announced on Tuesday that bank transfers to...
Reuters

China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba (9988.HK) and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. Both tech giants' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites,...
securityboulevard.com

Crypto Mining Hackers vs. Cloud Computing—Google States the Obvious

Google’s new Cybersecurity Action Team (CAT) would like you to know that insecure cloud instances can be hijacked by hackers. And the #1 workload they use to steal your CPU time is cryptocurrency mining. Stop the press. Did we really need to be told that? Seems pretty obvious. It’s hardly...
investing.com

Hackers can use compromised Google Cloud accounts to install mining software in under 30 seconds: Report

In a report aimed at assessing threats to Cloud users, Google’s Cybersecurity Action Team said that some attackers are exploiting “poorly configured” accounts to mine cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) team said out of 50 analyzed incidents that compromised the Google Cloud Protocol, 86% were related to crypto mining....
ambcrypto.com

Google security report reveals, compromised cloud instances used for crypto mining

Regular mining and mining for cryptocurrencies may not be the same thing, but they do have something in common. Illegal mining of both takes a toll on the environment, the economy, public order and governance. Online attacks have become extremely prominent, and they include cryptocurrency mining abuse, phishing campaigns, ransomware, and so on.
