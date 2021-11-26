ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Police investigate armed robbery in San Luis Obispo

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago

Two suspects remain at-large

– On Tuesday, at approximately 10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim that resulted from an alleged robbery, which had just occurred in the Jack in the Box parking lot located on Santa Rosa St in San Luis Obispo. The 36-year-old victim, Dustin Marlow, was transported to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition from a single gunshot wound.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic male adults, one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with no further description. Both suspects fled the area on foot with the handgun and are currently at large.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact SLOPD Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-781-7312 and reference case #211123101.

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

CHP combats retail theft with organized retail crime task force

Every task force team throughout the state shares information between law enforcement agencies and California’s retailers. – With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
RETAIL
A-Town Daily News

Thanksgiving safety tips from California Highway Patrol

Maximum enforcement period will kick off on Wednesday evening. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving. The CHP will be kicking off a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for November 15 to 21

On November 15, Joseph Michael Maldonado, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested at 10165 El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: under influence. On November 16, Andres Rodriguez, 42, of San Miguel, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Arcade for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero man arrested after threatening jogger, firing gun

40-year-old Atascadero resident Marshall Athan Badgett arrested and transported to county jail. – On Saturday at approximately 7:55 a.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department were dispatched to the 7300 block of San Marcos Road on several reports of a man standing on the street screaming that he had a gun. Officers arrived in the area and determined the suspect was outside his residence. A jogger passing by the residence saw the suspect in his yard armed with a firearm. The suspect pointed the firearm at the jogger. The jogger was able to safely flee the area. Shortly after, officers heard a gun shot from the suspect’s property.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
A-Town Daily News

Robbery reported at Discount Cigarette in Atascadero

– On Oct. 31, at approximately 7:11 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at Discount Cigarette, located at 8457 El Camino Real in Atascadero. Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered two Hispanic adult males had entered the business, approached the check-out area and...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
340
Followers
790
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy