Energy Industry

Oil At Two-Month Lows As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Oil failed to get back above the 20-DMA earlier in the week, with the selling pressure intensifying on Friday amid a widespread risk aversion that was triggered by a spike in concerns about a new COVID-19 strain that was first identified in South Africa. The news added to worries about a...

investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Oil And Gas#Us Dollar#The Federal Reserve
investing.com

Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices clawed back some losses on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 78 cents,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Sinks More Than 5% as Powell Signals Faster End to Tapering

(Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York slid more than 5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than planned next year. Powell’s comments during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington moved financial markets Tuesday as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

South Korea factory activity grows for 14th month but output shrinks, orders slow - PMI

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity expanded further in November, though output shrank for a second straight month, signalling that Asia's fourth-largest economy is struggling to fully regain momentum in the face of persistent supply chain disruptions. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November edged up to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Oil Up over Bets that OPEC+ Might Restrain Supply

Investing.com – Oil was up Wednesday morning in Asia, clawing back some losses over expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies (OPEC+) will restrain oil supply during a two-day meeting. Brent oil futures jumped 2.33% to $70.84 by 10:37 PM ET (3:37 AM GMT). WTI...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

One day—that was all it took oil prices to plunge by more than a tenth after health authorities announced the identification of the latest potentially dangerous coronavirus variant in Southern Africa. Brent crude dropped from over $80 to about $72 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $68 per barrel in the space of less than 24 hours, days after prices reacted to the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve by rising. And with Brent at $72, OPEC is almost certain to halt its policy of supply increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Futures jump after inflation-driven rout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to bounce back on Wednesday following a sharp selloff triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron variant, while shares of Merck jumped on progress in approval of its COVID-19 pill. Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) gained 3.8%...
STOCKS

