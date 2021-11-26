New Chamber member

Michael W. Domingue, Louisiana administrator for the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program, cuts a ribbon to open the new floating dock Tuesday at Centerville's Schwan Park. A Teche Project information and history kiosk was also unveiled at the park. The Bayou Teche is the only nationally recognized Water and Paddle Trail in Louisiana and one of 33 in the United States. The trail parallels the Bayou Teche National Scenic Byway and is part of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. The Teche Project, a nonprofit organization, manages the trail, which now includes five St. Mary trailheads at Charenton, Franklin, Baldwin, Centerville and Patterson. Trailheads line the bayou all the way to Port Barre in St. Landry. The Federal Highway Administration financed the $35,000 Centerville dock. St. Mary Parish government added another $8,000 in in-kind services. Shown from left are Patti Holland and Tony Scelfo of the Teche Project; parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. "Bo" LaGrange; Domingue; Parish President David Hanagriff; and Public Works Director Jean-Paul Bourg. The kiosk was paid for with a grant from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Commission.

