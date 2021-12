With the freshly-painted Victory Bell tolling on the sidelines, UCLA went out and had its best game of the season. While my preview article evinced some skepticism towards the perceived late-season Cal improvement, this was still a late November performance that I have rarely seen by a UCLA team, and perhaps the best-played game of the Chip Kelly era. In another universe, where the Bruins hadn’t fallen asleep at the half against Arizona State or Dorian Thompson-Robinson hadn’t gotten injured against Oregon, we may have been talking about this being a great performance by a peaking team headed for the Rose Bowl. As it is, it was still immensely fun to watch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO