ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nice Weather for Bedlam and Small Business Saturday

KFOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s under sunny skies. Winds will increase out of the southwest to 15 mph. Tonight will not be as cold, with...

kfor.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
journaltrib.com

Small Business Saturday

Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneSmall Business Saturday, simultaneously a celebration of local small businesses and a kickoff of the Tioga Chamber’s schedule of holiday events, took place last weekend. Lydia Carr, above, browses the selections in Dragonfly Floral and Hidden Beauty, while outside a snowman withstands temperatures above freezing. ...
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Saturday#Bedlam
KFOR

A Beautiful, Mild Start to December

Wednesday will be sunny and mild with north breeze. Highs will climb about 15 degrees above normal in the upper 60s. Lows will drop to near 40 with light winds. We will test the record high of 77 degrees on Thursday! A strong southwest wind will elevate fire danger. We will test the record high of 79 degrees on Friday. A cold front early Saturday will drop highs to the 60s this weekend, still above normal. There’s a small chance for showers Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy