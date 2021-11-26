Enjoy Neighborhood Stories in The Sims 4 Starting November 30

The next Halo game has been leaked by a prominent Xbox insider. Unfortunately, the leak doesn't include any illuminating details, or word when the game will release, or even what platforms it will be on, but presumably, it's in development for the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC if it's releasing anytime over the next several years. According to the report, 343 Industries has been working on some type of Halo spin-off game alongside the development of Halo Infinite. In other words, the next game in the franchise will not be Halo 7, or whatever the next mainline installment ends up being called. As for the information, it comes the way of a reliable and reputable Xbox source, Jez Corden, who divulged the scoop during a recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO