ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Enjoy Neighborhood Stories in The Sims 4 Starting November 30

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sims 4 is introducing a new feature called Neighborhood Stories. This is a set of gameplay moments that revolve around a single purpose: to bring more life to Neighbor Sims living outside the active household. It's arriving in the game on November 30. Neighbor Sims actually refers to...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

The Sims 4 November Patch Notes and Laundry List

The Sims 4 has been going for some time and it shows no sign of stopping. As we continue to see updates and new DLC, it makes sense we would get even more patches. Here's what you should know about the latest Sims 4 Patch Notes for November 2021 and what we're expecting to see in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Sims 4’ reveals more details on ‘Neighbourhood Stories’

EA has revealed more details about Neighbourhood Stories, a new update to The Sims 4. Neighbourhood Stories is being described as “a set of gameplay moments that all revolve around a single purpose: bring more life to Neighbor Sims that live outside the active household.”. This aims to add realism...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Story Progression Is Officially Coming to The Sims 4

Story progression in The Sims 4 will arrive on November 30th in a free new update for the base game. It has been requested by fans for a long time, who were disappointed that it wasn’t carried over from The Sims 3. Story progression is a system in the game that controls what non-playable Sims do with their lives. This can include getting a job, getting married, and having children. When The Sims 4 was first released in 2014, many fans were disappointed that story progression was absent. Although NPC Sims could be seen going about their daily lives, their lives didn’t progress much. That, however, is about to change.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.7.0.1 Fixes Invincibility Bug and UI Issues

Hunt: Showdown has received Update 1.7 last week that introduced the highly requested reconnect feature. While the update added tons of new content and improvements, it also introduced an unintended bug which rendered some hunters invincible. That is why the developers deployed Update 1.7.0.1 to fix it. The game is...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sims 4#Xbox One#Playstation 4#Neighborhood Stories#Career#Friendly
gamepressure.com

Neighborhood Sims in The Sims 4 Will Finally Make Independent Decisions

7 years after its release of The Sims 4, AI-controlled sims will finally be able to make their own decisions. This option will appear in the November 30 update. Seven years after its release, The Sims 4 is about to undergo some big changes. On November 30th an update will come to the game, which will introduce neighborhood stories. Thanks to them, the sims we don't control will be able to develop on their own. Of course there will be some restrictions.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Embark on New Adventure in Len’s Island Now on Steam Early Access

Everyone is invited to head over to Len’s Island and take on a new adventure. In the game, players can have a relaxing time by building a home and tending to their farms. Those who can’t stay put can explore and learn more about the island. The game is available on Steam Early Access for PC and Mac at $24.99.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Angry Alligator Coming Soon to PlayStation

Are you one of those who want to experience what it means to be living a different life? How about being a swamp animal? If you’re hungry for some adventure, why not become an Angry Alligator?. Released on Nintendo Switch back in October, it’s launching on PlayStation 4 on November...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Lovecraftian cyberpunk thriller Transient: Extended Edition announced for Switch

Today, publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Stormling Studios announced that they’re bringing the lovecraftian cyberpunk thriller Transient: Extended Edition to Switch. It will launch on December 8. Transient initially debuted on PC. When the Extended Edition comes to Switch, it’ll feature additional gameplay, a brand-new ending and an assortment of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
player.one

Payday 2: Update 215 Introduces Infamy 3.3 and Starbreeze Account

Payday 2 has received an update recently that introduces new Infamy rewards. Also, those who will link their Steam accounts to their Starbreeze accounts will receive some nice goodies. Infamy 3.3. In Payday 2, the Infamy system marks your progression. You can earn rewards as you rise through the ranks....
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

These lifelike faces in Unreal 5 are freaking people out

Gaming technology has been on the cusp of complete photorealism for years, but things seem to have taken a turn recently with Unreal Engine 5. I feel like every day now I’m seeing something from a game engine that is indistinguishable from real life. At first it was just Forza Horizon 5 screenshots, which didn’t freak me out as much, but now that we’re seeing an increased number of rendered human faces that are so lifelike, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Destiny 2 TWAB: Bungie Invites Players to Celebrate the “Gjallardays”

The recent Destiny 2 weekly blog post is much tamer than last week's. Anyway, Bungie is inviting the community to celebrate the "Gjallardays," which runs from November 23 to December 7. The Gjallardays. It is no surprise that the infamous Gjallarhorn will make its debut in Destiny 2 on December...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has a Positive Rating on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 has somehow redeemed itself from a buggy and messy launch. This is evident by its “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. Although you can attribute the influx to the current 50% discount, the title has changed for the better since its release. Buggy Start. Cyberpunk 2077 had a very...
VIDEO GAMES
thewatchdogonline.com

Game Review: Pokemon BDSP

After 15 years and endless clamoring from the online community, Game Freak finally released a remake of their fourth-generation games, “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl.” Titled “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” (“BDSP”), the community had finally been given what they wanted. However, Game Freak was coming off a string of underwhelming games, with some believing that 2010’s “Pokémon Black” and “Pokémon White” were the last good games in the franchise. Furthermore, when Game Freak revealed that the art style would be designed to resemble the chibi-like features of the Nintendo DS titles, it felt like a step back because they weren’t properly utilizing the technology of the Nintendo Switch.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Next Halo Game Leaked by Xbox Insider

The next Halo game has been leaked by a prominent Xbox insider. Unfortunately, the leak doesn't include any illuminating details, or word when the game will release, or even what platforms it will be on, but presumably, it's in development for the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC if it's releasing anytime over the next several years. According to the report, 343 Industries has been working on some type of Halo spin-off game alongside the development of Halo Infinite. In other words, the next game in the franchise will not be Halo 7, or whatever the next mainline installment ends up being called. As for the information, it comes the way of a reliable and reputable Xbox source, Jez Corden, who divulged the scoop during a recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Coming December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is launching digitally worldwide this December 16. It’s going to be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be officially released in different languages, including English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean,...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Beyond Contact is Coming to Consoles

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Playcorp Studios have announced Beyond Contact is coming to consoles alongside its planned full release on PC. Beyond Contact is coming to consoles across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 when it hits full release on Windows PC (via Steam), and will include cross-platform multiplayer across all supported platforms. The game was recently launched for PC via Steam Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Current 'Cyberpunk 2077' Owners Will Receive Next-Gen Upgrade for Free

CD Projekt Red has just announced that those who currently own console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving its next-gen update completely for free. The news dropped shortly after the developer confirmed in its Q3 2021 earnings report that the next-gen update for the highly controversial game is finally on track to release in early 2022 after being delayed from the end of 2021. While the offer won’t really affect those who’ve played the game on PC, other gamers running Cyberpunk 2077 on either Xbox or PlayStation will get a free upgrade to maximize performance on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy