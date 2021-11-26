ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM’s office

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands “shoulder to shoulder”...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
hws.edu

The Trap at the Poland–Belarus Border

In The Nation, Professor of Political Science David Ost describes the border tensions that have left migrants caught between the autocratic-leaning governments of Poland and Belarus. Professor of Political Science David Ost, an expert on Eastern European politics and society, writes in The Nation of how Poland’s ruling party turned...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

UK, Poland on same wavelength over Belarus, says Polish PM

WARSAW (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with Poland on the causes of the Belarus border crisis, as well as other issues such as energy, Ukraine and how they should be approached, the polish prime minister said on Friday on a visit to London. “I am happy that...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Uk#Shoulder To Shoulder#Reuters#British#Polish#The European Union#Belarusian#Nato
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
Daily Breeze

Italy, Germany report cases of omicron COVID-19 variant

LONDON (AP) — News reports in Italy and Germany say that both countries have confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Italian news agency LaPresse says an Italian who traveled to Mozambique has tested positive for the omicron variant. The business traveler landed in Rome on Nov. 11 and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries suggested people should decrease social contacts ‘a little bit’. Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Prime Minister Johnson's Flagship Policy Meets Reality in One English City

SUNDERLAND, England (Reuters) - When Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his top ministers travelled to Sunderland for a special cabinet meeting and hailed "a new chapter in the United Kingdom's story." The post-industrial city, in northeast England, holds a special...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces leadership challenge unless he ‘gets act together’, senior Tory MP says

Boris Johnson risks a leadership challenge unless No 10 “gets its act together”, a senior Tory MP has said, in a sharp criticism of the prime minister.Simon Hoare attacked Mr Johnson’s botched attempt to rip up anti-sleaze rules to save the disgraced Owen Paterson and his failure to liaise properly with Conservative MPs.The North Dorset MP and chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said it was not yet time to discuss “leadership challenges”, as claims that some of his colleagues have submitted letters pushing for that to happen surface.But he added: “That comes with a health warning, that...
POLITICS
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Poots blasts ‘illogical’ checks on food travelling from GB to NI

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has described checks on food travelling from Great Britain to be consumed in Northern Ireland as “illogical”.DUP minister Edwin Poots blamed the EU and the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol for delays in moving live animals across the Irish Sea Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s single market for goods.This helps to avoid a hard border with Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, making it a source of tension in unionist communities.The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations...
PETS
The Independent

No 10 rejects Sturgeon and Drakeford call for Cobra meeting to discuss Omicron

Downing Street has rejected calls from the Scottish and Welsh first ministers for tougher travel restrictions and an urgent meeting to tackle the threat posed by the new Omicron variant.Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford joined forces to demand that the Prime Minister convene an urgent Cobra meeting to discuss taking a four-nations approach to issues such as border restrictions.While the Scottish Government has followed the new travel restrictions put in place by Westminster, requiring passengers coming into the UK to do a PCR test two days after arrival, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford wrote to Boris Johnson calling for people...
CORONAVIRUS
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
MILITARY
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy