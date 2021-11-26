ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB sticks to ending emergency support in March despite new COVID threat

By Reuters
 4 days ago
S’AGARO, Spain (Reuters) -The European Central Bank still plans to end its emergency bond purchases in March despite threats from a new variant of the coronavirus and rising infections, the ECB’s top two officials said on Friday. Global authorities and investors reacted with alarm on Friday to a new...

