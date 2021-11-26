ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil plunges 10% on new coronavirus variant concerns

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Oil prices plunged more than 10% on Friday, the largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant could dampen...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Crude oil eyes down to 60 level

Crude oil is lower, firstly after the US announcement about the release of oil reserves, and now also on worries about the new covid variant, that can bring new lockdowns across the globe. As such, OPEC may take a cautious approach to oil demand at the meeting this week. Crude...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Brent Oil#Oil Reserves#Reuters#European#The European Union
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Shore News Network

Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices clawed back some losses on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 78 cents,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

China’s Nov factory activity slips back into contraction – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in November as subdued demand, shrinking employment and elevated prices weighed on manufacturers, a business survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 the month before, versus analyst expectations of...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Crude oil price in oversold territory ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil price is in the oversold territory with an RSI of 28. Both the WTI and Brent futures are on a downtrend as a reaction to the Omicron variant. Investors are eyeing the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday. Crude oil price remains on a downtrend ahead of the OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer largest monthly loss since March 2020

Oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday, with prices posting their largest monthly loss since the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. "Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch" from the Moderna CEO's concern over the current MRNA vaccines' effectiveness with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and after the Federal Reserve briefly sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. January West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.77, or 5.4%, to settle at $66.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the most-active contract down nearly 21% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy