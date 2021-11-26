ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors reduce bets on BoE rate hike after coronavirus variant news

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors scaled back their bets on Friday on the chance of a Bank of England interest rate hike in December after a coronavirus variant that might be harder to combat with vaccines was detected in South Africa. Interest rate...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
AFP

Inflation hits US consumer confidence in November

Price increases and rising Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel slightly less confident in November, an industry survey released Tuesday said. "However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the coming months."
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose from a one-year low on Wednesday as U.S. share futures and oil recovered from the previous day’s selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on edge. U.S. Treasury yields rose, supporting the dollar after U.S. Fed chair...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

China’s Nov factory activity slips back into contraction – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity fell back into contraction in November as subdued demand, shrinking employment and elevated prices weighed on manufacturers, a business survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 the month before, versus analyst expectations of...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Food and fuel costs drive Spanish inflation to 29-year high

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish inflation hit its highest in nearly three decades in November as increases in food and fuel costs pushed consumer prices up 5.6% year-on-year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Monday. The rate accelerated from October’s 5.4% to reach its highest level since September 1992’s 5.8%. Inflation...
BUSINESS
