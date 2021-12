Every year the average American gains five to seven pounds between Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day. While a five-to-seven-pound weight gain does not sound like much, the problem that researchers in the health and fitness industry have discovered is that the weight gain does not tend to be lost post-holidays. Unfortunately, it is added to the weight gain during the next holiday season, and before we know it, five to seven pounds has turned into 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds over a period of years.

