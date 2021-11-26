ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Create an Amazon AWS EC2 Instance Using Python Boto3

By Howtoforge
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we will see how...

www.linuxtoday.com

linuxtoday.com

How to Create a Website Using Hugo on Debian 11

Hugo is a free and open-source website framework written and developed in Go. Hugo provides a reliable and modern static site generator that allows you to create a simple and fast website easily. In this post, we will show you how to install and use the Hugo site generator on Debian 11.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create a Rating Visual in Power BI using DAX

Learn how to create a custom rating visual by writing a few lines of DAX. In my previous article, I’ve explained how you can display images and icons on the axis and in the slicers, leveraging a very simple technique using UNICHAR() DAX function. Now, I wish to expand on that, and show how you can create ratings visual using simple DAX! Let me be immodest and say — using this trick you can freely say that you create your own custom visual!
towardsdatascience.com

How to Use Streamlit and Python to Build a Data Science App

Web apps are still useful tools for data scientists to present their data science projects to users. Since we may not have web development skills, we can use open-source python libraries like Streamlit to easily develop web apps in a short time. TABLE OF CONTENTS. Introduction to Streamlit. Installation and...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Upload Data to Google BigQuery Using Python: In 3 Steps

Automate your API data updates in Google’s cloud data warehouse. Google BigQuery is a fast, scalable data storage solution that easily integrates with some of the top data science applications like Power BI and Tableau. If you’ve ever used BigQuery before, you probably know that it has a lot of features. Like, a LOT of features. This can definitely be intimidating for new users, but if you stick with it you’ll get a lot of great usage out of the platform!
towardsdatascience.com

Complete Guide to Regressional Analysis Using Python

Least Squares (MLR) and Weighted Least Squares; Lasso (L1), Ridge (L2), and Elastic Net Regularization; Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression. Hello and welcome to this FULL IN-DEPTH, and very long, overview of Regressional Analysis in Python! In this deep dive, we will cover Least Squares, Weighted Least Squares; Lasso, Ridge, and Elastic Net Regularization; and wrap up with Kernel and Support Vector Machine Regression! Although I’d like to cover some advanced Machine Learning models for regression, such as random forests and neural networks, their complexity demand their own future post! In this post I will approach Regressional Analysis from two sides: Theoretical and Application. From the Theoretical side I will introduce the algorithms at a basic level and derive their base solution while in the Application side I will use sklearn in Python to actually apply these models to a real-life dataset!
linuxtoday.com

Get Better Desktop Responsiveness Under Heavy CPU Load Using CFS Zen Tweaks

CFS Zen Tweaks is a bash script and systemd service that tweak the Linux CPU scheduler for better desktop responsiveness when under heavy CPU utilization. The default kernel settings are not tweaked for desktop usage, with high throughput being prioritized over latency, notes the CFS Zen Tweaks author. This results in a less responsive desktop under heavy CPU load. Using CFS Zen Tweaks, you should notice an improved desktop responsiveness – for example, its author mentions that before using this, YouTube would lag while compiling code, and that’s no longer the case using the CFS Zen tweaks.
linuxtoday.com

A Basic Guide to the ‘ls’ Command in Linux with Examples

This guide will teach you how to use the ‘ls’ command in Linux. All the below examples of the ‘ls’ command are tested on RHEL/CentOS 7.6. Linux/Unix platform ‘ls’ command is one of the most repeatedly used commands. This is typically one of the first commands you train when you get into the shell/command prompt.
linuxtoday.com

How to Encrypt Block Devices Using LUKS on Linux

In this article, we will learn how to encrypt block devices in Linux using LUKS. LUKS is the Linux encryption layer that can be used to encrypt the entire root partition, a logical volume, or a specific partition. Learn more here.
linuxtoday.com

Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released

Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream. Learn about some of the other Clonezilla Live updates here.
freecodecamp.org

Python Reverse List – How to Reverse a Range or Array

In this tutorial, you'll learn some of the different ways you can reverse lists and list ranges in Python. And we'll look at some coding examples along the way. An efficient way to create a list of a range of numbers in Python is to use the built-in range() function.
linuxtoday.com

How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux

It happens. Yes, sometimes you can lose track of your passwords, including the root password which is critical in performing root privileged tasks. This can happen for a myriad of reasons including staying for a protracted period without logging in as a root user or having a complex root password – in which case you should consider using a password manager to safely store your password.
gitconnected.com

Adding a Custom Domain and SSL to AWS EC2

With our server in a Docker container running in an AWS EC2, let’s add HTTPS. In our previous article, we Dockerized our Node.js server, pushed that container image to AWS ECR, and then launched an EC2 instance with that container running inside. With our network and security group configured, we could send HTTP requests to our EC2 instance (at port 80) and receive responses from our server.
gitconnected.com

Spinning up a Node.js Server in a Container on AWS with EC2

For a project at work, I needed to get a Node.js Express server running in a Docker container, then deploy that container to an EC2 instance on AWS. I took notes along the way because I was sure I’d need to do something like this again someday. Then, I figured — since I took notes — I might as well share my notes.
linuxtoday.com

How to Set Up FTP Server in Rocky Linux 8.4

FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol, which relies on client/server technology. It is a software application that transfers files between systems. The FTP protocol was developed in the 1970s and is one of the most commonly used protocols to transfer data between computers over the Internet. However, despite being an...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Perform Real-Time Speech Recognition with Python

Performing real-time Speech-to-Text using AssemblyAI API in Python. In one of my latest articles we explored how to perform offline speech recognition with AssemblyAI API and Python. In other words, we uploaded the desired audio file to a hosting service and then we used the transcript endpoint of the API in order to perform speech-to-text.
TechHive

How to create motion-triggered routines on a newer Amazon Echo or Echo Dot

Wish your Amazon Echo smart speaker could automatically turn on the lights whenever someone walked into the room? Thanks to ultrasound technology, newer Echo and Echo Dot speakers can now do exactly that. So-called “Occupancy Routines” are nothing new to camera-equipped Echo Show displays, including the third-generation Echo Show 10...
linuxtoday.com

Tea: Ultimate Text Editor and Word Processor for Linux

A text editor is an application program which is used for editing plain text files, configuration files and source codes of programming languages. A word processor on the other hand performs word processing which includes composition, editing, formatting of written data. Tea is an application which is the combination of a text editor and a word processor.
TechRepublic

How to create long screen recordings using OBS Studio

Most screen recording tools let you record up to two and sometimes even four hours, but they often end up crashing without recording all the data. This is where open source OBS Studio comes in. There are plenty of tools for screen recording–some are even now included in your favorite...
