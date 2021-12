Over the last few years, developer Supermassive Games has gained a reputation for delivering playable horror movies in the form of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. The team's latest game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, follows that formula pretty closely, but offers a tale that's much different from what we've seen thus far. The new game likely won't win over anyone that hasn't enjoyed the developer's previous work, but fans of the series will be happy to know that House of Ashes offers a compelling new storyline worth checking out.

