Chase Claypool Credits Diontae Johnson’s ‘Consistency, Work Ethic’ For Bounceback 2021 Season

By Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year of inconsistency and uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out in a major way in the black and...

Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Diontae Johnson – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Diontae Johnson: ‘We Feel Like We’re The Best Receiving Corps In The League’

By the time the clocked read 0:00 at the end of the fourth quarter, there was frustration from the Pittsburgh Steelers—but that frustration was much different from what was felt at the start of the fourth quarter. They put up 27 of their 37 points on the night in those final 15 minutes, even taking the lead, before the Los Angeles Chargers got one back and scored the final points.
Tribune-Review

Four Downs: A year after spate of drops, Diontae Johnson sure-handed for Steelers

Drops plagued Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson so much last season he was benched briefly because of it. This season, there have been no such issues. Among the 38 NFL wide receivers who have been thrown to the most according to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has the third-best drop percentage at 1.7%. Johnson has been thrown to 93 times and has 59 catches and one drop. Adding in qualifying NFL tight ends, only four players in the league have a better drop percentage.
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Chase Claypool Provides Explosive Plays In Return From Injury

In Week 11 vs. the L.A. Chargers, Chase Claypool returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss Week 10 against The Detroit Lions. One facet of the game in which the Steelers struggled last week (amongst others) was creating and completing chunk gain plays. Against the Chargers, the return of Claypool aided in that regard. On Sunday night, Claypool caught 5 of 9 passes thrown his way for 93 yards, two of which went for 37 and 28 yards, respectively. While the 28-yard gain was a coverage bust/miscommunication, Claypool’s explosiveness after the catch provided some much-needed juice in a high-scoring affair.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Chase Claypool’s impact on the Steelers offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of players missing on both sides of the ball in Week 11. Between T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden, and Kevin Dotson, the Steelers had a lot of players filling in. But there were also players who returned to the lineup who had missed the previous week such as Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool. While Roethlisberger’s return saw some obvious differences, the return of Chase Claypool also had an impart on the offense. That is the subject for this week’s Steelers Vertex.
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
