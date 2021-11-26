ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March. The company was to have been COVAX’s main supplier, but an explosion of cases in...

