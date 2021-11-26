ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 13 BYU looks to cap Pac-12 success at struggling USC

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ColA2_0d7QvRAY00
1 of 4

No. 13 BYU (9-2, No. 13 CFP) at USC (4-6), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: BYU by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cougars will try to pile on the misery for the Trojans and Pac-12 as a whole if they can pick up a fifth win against the conference this season. Kalani Sitake can become the third BYU coach to win 10 games in consecutive years, joining LaVell Edwards, who did it three times (1979-81, 1983-85, 1989-90), and Bronco Mendenhall (2006-09). USC must win its last two games to become bowl eligible, but that seems unlikely having allowed 38.7 points per game at home.

KEY MATCHUP

USC QB Jaxson Dart vs. BYU S Malik Moore and Jakob Robinson. The freshman from Kaysville, Utah had been one of the few bright spots for the Trojans, but his first career start against the Bruins dampened some of that enthusiasm. Dart was 27-of-47 passing for 325 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Moore and Robinson each have three interceptions this season, and Dart will have to exercise patience as a passer if the Cougars drop eight defenders into coverage as they did in stifling the Air Raid offense to upset USC in overtime in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: RB Tyler Allgeier. The redshirt sophomore has been a key component in the Cougars’ success against the Pac-12 this season, rushing for 456 yards and four touchdowns in wins over Arizona, Utah, Arizona State and Washington State. With the Trojans allowing 5.2 yards per carry in six home games, Allgeier has a good chance to get the 102 yards on the ground he needs to become the second 1,400-yard rusher in school history.

USC: WR Gary Bryant Jr. He had nine receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown against UCLA, providing some juice to a passing game that had struggled since Biletnikoff Award contender Drake London sustained a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 30. Bryant has the talent to be the next standout receiver for the Trojans.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC is playing on Thanksgiving week against an opponent other than Notre Dame or UCLA for the 13th time. The Trojans are 10-2 in such games, with losses to Washington in 1934 and 1941. … USC S Xavion Alford has three interceptions in the past two games. … BYU has a plus-10 turnover margin, which is tied for 10th in the FBS. … USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu has 3 1/2 tackles for loss with 3 sacks in his past three games. … Allgeier’s 18 rushing touchdowns is tied with Louisville QB Malik Cunningham for second in the FBS. Marshall RB Rasheen Ali leads the nation with 20.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Message For Florida

The Florida Gators hit rock bottom this past weekend in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Dan Mullen’s program looked completely out-classed on the road and fell to a dismal 4-5 on the year. Steve Spurrier, who led both Florida and South Carolina program’s during his coaching career, was on hand...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Lavell Edwards
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Dan Mullen Getting Fired By Florida

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen go way back. The two coached together at Bowling Green, Utah and finally, for four seasons at Florida. On Sunday, Mullen was fired by UF after three-plus seasons at the helm. Not surprisingly, Meyer was asked about the move following the Jaguars’ game this afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Byu#Pac 12 Conference#College Football#American Football#Cfp#Espn#Fanduel Sportsbook#Cougars#Usc Qb Jaxson Dart#Bruins#Air Raid#Wr#Biletnikoff Award
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy