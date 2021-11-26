ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, Oklahoma to meet in high-stakes Bedlam game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGH54_0d7Qv1Y900
1 of 2

No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, No. 7), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma State by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 90-18-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams have an outside shot at a berth in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, but a loss would end the Cowboys’ national title hopes. Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 titles, but would be out of the conference title game with a loss to Oklahoma State and a Baylor win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams vs. Oklahoma State defense. Williams faces an Oklahoma State unit that ranks second nationally in scoring defense, third in total defense, fourth against the run and first in third down defense. Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is known for his ability to confuse quarterbacks. That could be a factor against Williams, a true freshman.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Kennedy Brooks. He’s one of the most productive backs in the nation, but the game plan sometimes goes away from him. He needs 28 yards to become just the fourth Oklahoma running back to post four 1,000-yard seasons. The others are Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson and De’Mond Parker.

Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. He’s tied for the Big 12 lead with 8.7 tackles per game and spearheads a unit that has allowed just one defensive touchdown the past four games. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is just the third meeting between the teams when both are ranked in the top 10. ... Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has a 2-14 record against Oklahoma. ... The 20 combined wins for the Sooners and Cowboys are tied for the most ever entering a Bedlam game. ... Oklahoma has won six straight in the series. ... Oklahoma State is sixth nationally in fourth-down defense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Austin Peay standout football player Nigel Brannon shot and killed

Nigel Brannon was one of the highest recruits in Memphis football history. He was a star football player that would transfer to Austin Peay State to finish out his football career. Well, this week Brannon was shot and killed. According to reports, Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cfp#Fanduel Sportsbook#Cowboys#Baylor#Texas Tech#Rb Kennedy Brooks#Sooners
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy