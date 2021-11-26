Elena Baltacha auction raises £110k for charities

The 23rd annual First State Community Bank Charity Golf Classic raised $25,000 for 20 local non-profits. “This year we know non-profits are slowly coming back with some of their fundraising events. But we are also aware that more and more people are seeking their services. So we wanted to help as many organizations as we could with the $25,000 the 23 Annual FSCB Charity Golf Classic raised,” said FSCB Marketing Officer Merri Hess. “These non-profits help so many people with such a variety of needs and they do amazing things with donations of $2,000 or $1,000. Hearing how each of the organizations were going to use their donation reminded us how fortunate we are to live in this community.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO