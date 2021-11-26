ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elena Baltacha auction raises £110k for charities

Cover picture for the articleMore than £110,000 has been raised through a charity auction in memory of the late British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha. The money will go towards a sports academy in Ipswich set up in honour of Baltacha, who died of cancer aged 30 in 2014, plus other charities....

