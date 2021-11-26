ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame looks to maintain playoff hopes vs Stanford

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS7s0_0d7QuMxw00
1 of 4

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1, No. 6 CFP) at Stanford (3-8), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (Fox).

Line: Notre Dame by 20 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 21-13.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Fighting Irish will be in position for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl with a win and can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Cardinal are looking to snap a six-game skid and avoid their first nine-loss season sine 2006.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame DL vs. Stanford OL. The Irish rank fourth in the country with 38.0 sacks on the season, their most in a year since 39 in 2003. They have gotten sacks from 15 players, led by DL Isaiah Foskey, who is tied for ninth in the country with 10. The Cardinal have allowed 28 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: Tight end Michael Mayer moved into second for most receptions by a Notre Dame tight end in a season with 55. Tyler Eifert has the record with 63 in 2011. Mayer has gotten a first down on 34 of the 55 catches.

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee returned last week after missing two games with an injury but didn’t look sharp against California. He went 27 for 44 for 247 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford has won five of the past six home games in the series. ... Notre Dame has won at least 10 games in five straight seasons for the first time in school history. ... The Irish are tied for fifth nationally with 15 INTs, their most since having 16 in 2014. ... Notre Dame has won 41 straight games against unranked opponents, the longest active streak. ... The Irish have not allowed a TD in three straight games for the first time since 2012. ... The six-game losing streak for the Cardinal is their longest since starting 0-9 in 2006. ... Stanford allowed 636 yards last week against California, the most for the Cardinal since giving up 663 to Notre Dame in 2005. ... Stanford has been outscored 93-18 in its past two home games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Fanduel Sportsbook#Irish#Notre Dame Dl#Stanford Ol#Dl Isaiah Foskey#Facts#Cardinal
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Message For Florida

The Florida Gators hit rock bottom this past weekend in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Dan Mullen’s program looked completely out-classed on the road and fell to a dismal 4-5 on the year. Steve Spurrier, who led both Florida and South Carolina program’s during his coaching career, was on hand...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy