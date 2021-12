A new update on the future of Assassin's Creedis good news for fans of some of the older games in the series, and, in particular, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, a fan-favorite entry in the long-running franchise. The encouraging update, which comes in the form of a new hire, comes on the back of worries from fans, many of which don't know what to expect from the next game in the series, Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is pitched as some type of hybrid between a traditional Assassin's Creed game and a live-service game. That said, if this new hire is any indication of where the series is going, fans don't need to worry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO