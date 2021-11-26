Two new attractions debut at Navy Pier for the holiday season

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Navy Pier is currently hosting two new attractions starting Friday.

"Our Common Home", making it U.S. debut, is an interactive art exhibit that features four large video displays.

The creative director, Canadian artist Daniel Iregui said the goal of the exhibit is to get people to think about climate change as well as how they can help protect the planet.

"The way we're telling this story is through the interaction of people and people are going to be invited to interact and influence," he said.

"It's our technology that uses artificial intelligence and the idea is to tack people as precise as possible with technology that's invisible. Basically, we hide it well, so that when you're interacting, you're not thinking about the technology."

The other new addition, "Light up the Lake", is an indoor display featuring more than 600,000 twinkling lights, along with an ice rink, a pub and beer garden, and family friendly holiday activities.

Both "Our Common Home" and "Light up the Lake" run through January 2. Tickets for Light Up the Lake can be purchased at NavyPier.org . Each ticket includes a free ride on the Centennial Wheel valid through March 2022.