ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Two new attractions debut at Navy Pier for the holiday season

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhOtG_0d7Qr5Dt00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Navy Pier is currently hosting two new attractions starting Friday.

"Our Common Home", making it U.S. debut, is an interactive art exhibit that features four large video displays.

The creative director, Canadian artist Daniel Iregui said the goal of the exhibit is to get people to think about climate change as well as how they can help protect the planet.

"The way we're telling this story is through the interaction of people and people are going to be invited to interact and influence," he said.

"It's our technology that uses artificial intelligence and the idea is to tack people as precise as possible with technology that's invisible. Basically, we hide it well, so that when you're interacting, you're not thinking about the technology."

The other new addition, "Light up the Lake", is an indoor display featuring more than 600,000 twinkling lights, along with an ice rink, a pub and beer garden, and family friendly holiday activities.

Both "Our Common Home" and "Light up the Lake" run through January 2. Tickets for Light Up the Lake can be purchased at NavyPier.org . Each ticket includes a free ride on the Centennial Wheel valid through March 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
10Best

10 Best Holiday Attractions in Santa Barbara this Winter

Heading to Santa Barbara for the holidays? Lucky you! This coastal California beach town gets extra festive during the winter season with parades, live performances and much, much more. If you're looking for lights, you can book a ride on the Santa Barbara Trolley of Lights to scope out the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
do512family.com

Peppermint Parkway Returns with New Holiday Attractions

The holidays are sweeter with with a visit to the Peppermint Parkway! This fun holiday experience is back at the Circuit of the Americas this year from November 26 – December 26. In addition to the drive-thru light displays, you can visit two new villages, snap pics in a mistletoe photo op, and watch an all-new nightly show in the Peppermint Plaza featuring Santa, Pepper, Mint and all their friends.
LIFESTYLE
The Chicago Maroon

Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens to Be Replaced with “Digital Entertainment Experience”

A plan to replace Navy Pier’s historic Crystal Gardens with a “digital entertainment experience” called the lluminarium has drawn backlash from Chicago residents. For more than 20 years, Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier has served as a space where native Chicagoans and tourists could immerse themselves in a tropical environment. The one-acre garden is free to the public and houses over 80 palm trees, accompanied by a wide array of greenery under a 50-foot arched ceiling.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Pier#Ice Rink#Holiday Season#Art Exhibit#Canadian
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Drive into the North Pole at this new holiday light attraction at Santa Anita Park

Your car will serve as a sleigh dashing through the snow and into Santa’s workshop at this recently opened drive-thru holiday attraction. Santa Anita Park in Arcadia is hosting Reindeer Road, an animated light show synchronized with music that will take carloads of people through mountainous terrains, ice caves and forests on a journey to the North Pole.
ARCADIA, CA
Galveston.com

Eight Holiday Attractions at Moody Gardens

Holiday in the Gardens will brighten the season with holiday sights, sounds and smells that will fill the air until January 2 as Festival of Lights celebrates its twentieth year. Guests can enjoy the one-mile trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more. Guests can choose from a selection of holiday films in the MG 3D Theater and Rudolph 4D in the 4D Special FX Theater for families to enjoy special effects like snow flurries and the delightful smell of gingerbread.
LIFESTYLE
967 The Eagle

Popular Illinois Attraction To Host Ultimate Holiday Celebration

The ultimate holiday celebration is to be held at a popular Illinois attraction. Navy Pier Is One Of The Top Attractions In Chicago. One of my favorite places to visit in Chicago is Navy Pier. I have been going there since I was a kid back in the Chicago Fest days. It was a little raw during those times but now it is a state-of-the-art facility with restaurants, bars, shops, shows, music, boat tours, fireworks, attractions, and so much more. You can not forget that incredible Ferris Wheel.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
blooloop.com

Sally Dark Rides announces two new attractions at IAAPA Expo 2021

Sally Dark Rides, a leading creator of immersive attractions, has announced two new projects at IAAPA Expo in Orlando this week: a new pirate-themed interactive dark ride in partnership with Daniels Wood Land on Cannery Row in Monterey Bay, California, and an immersive dark ride at Lost Island Theme Park, currently under construction in Waterloo, Iowa.
LIFESTYLE
WDSU

City of New Orleans kicking off holiday season

NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are back in New Orleans!. Since March of 2020, businesses across the city have had their people and economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. All struggled to stay afloat. Now that COVID-19 numbers are continuing to go down and restrictions have been eased, tourists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oakland.edu

The Holidays at Meadow Brook deliver inside sights, outdoor lights with two dazzling attractions

It’s the most wonderful time of year! The Holidays at Meadow Brook will dazzle with two breathtaking holiday events—the 50th anniversary of the annual Holiday Walk and debut of the all-new Winter Wonder Lights. By day, the beloved annual Holiday Walk transports visitors through the historic mansion decked in shimmering splendor, while Winter Wonder Lights transforms the estate at night into a breathtaking light show featuring music, concessions and holiday magic.
ROCHESTER, MI
dapsmagic.com

New Holiday Narration Debuts on Living with the Land at EPCOT

New narration has debuted on Living with the Land at EPCOT. The new narration is holiday focused and also ties into World Showcase. DAPS MAGIC team member Murray is currently at EPCOT and shot video of the attraction with the new narration. Check it out below:. Living with the Land...
LIFESTYLE
news3lv.com

ARIA welcomes holiday season with new lobby display

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ARIA Resort & Casino is ready for the holidays. The Las Vegas Strip resort has unveiled its Christmas-themed lobby display, featuring a life-sized gingerbread man, a doughnut tower and more. "We wanted to bring joy and smiles to those visiting us during the holidays," ARIA's executive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
untappedcities.com

Discover the Secrets of the Holiday Season In New York City

Building off last year’s “Yes Insiders, Santa Claus is a New Yorker,” Chief Experience Officer Justin Rivers delivers this virtual holiday card by tracing the history and secrets of some of New York City’s time-honored holiday traditions. On December 16, join us for a fun look at how New York sets the trends for the holiday season all over the globe. Ridiculous holiday sweaters optional!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy