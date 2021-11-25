ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Wyoming vs Hawaii: Keys To A Cowboy Victory

By Adam Gardner
mwwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys want to keep on winning. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT. WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees. TV: Spectrum Hawaii. STREAMING: Team1...

mwwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Key Matchups: Chiefs Vs Cowboys

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday has the potential to be a track meet. Most games that have that same ability do not always live up to expectation, despite the highly favorable style to NFL offenses today. But, this one features two of the most dangerous offensive units when they are right.
NFL
mwwire.com

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Warriors Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Cowboys Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees TV: Spectrum Hawaii STREAMING: Team1 Sports app RADIO: The Wyoming broadcast can be found in and around Laramie on 1290 AM (KOWB). The Hawaii broadcast can be found in and around Honolulu on ESPN 1420 AM and 92.7 FM. SERIES RECORD: Wyoming leads the all-time series 15-10. In the last meeting on October 30, 2020, the Cowboys defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 31-7, in Laramie. The Warriors travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. Laramie is a tough place for the Warriors to visit as not only do they have to deal with the Cowboys power run game, but the elevation and cold weather come into play as well. The Warriors are coming off their best offensive game of the season and they need to continue that production this week. Receiver Zion Bowens had a breakout game hauling in 6 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Hawaii has a legitimate one-two punch with Dae Dae Hunter and Dedrick Parsons pounding the rock. Offensive coordinator Bo Graham made the switch to calling plays from the booth and it paid off last week. The Warriors had a more balanced attack and taking shots down the field through the air helped to open everything up. It also helps when you can score on those shot plays instead of having to sustain long drives, something the Warriors have struggled with this season. Defensively, the Warriors’ secondary needs a bounce back game after giving up 527 yards to a normally pedestrian Colorado State passing attack. They blew coverages late in the game and allowed the Rams to creep back and make it a one-score game. The bright spot defensively last week was the play of Hawaii’s two best defenders Khoury Bethley and Darius Muasau. They have both had tremendous seasons forcing turnovers and leading the team in tackles and the Warriors will need them to finish strong. The Cowboys are coming off a 44-17 thrashing of Utah State. Quarterback Levi Williams was an efficient 12 of 15 for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it was the run game that dominated the Aggies. The Cowboys have a one-two punch of their own. Titus Swen had 15 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns including one from 98 yards out and Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards on 21 carries. On the season, Swen has rushed for 718 yards and six touchdowns while Valladay has rushed for 942 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys will most definitely be trying to push him over the 1000 yard mark this week. The Warriors front seven will need their best effort of the season to slow down the Cowboys ground game. If there was anyone who could threaten Darius Muasau’s first team all-conference status or Khoury Bethley’s defensive player of the year chances, it would be Wyoming’s Chad Muma. The junior linebacker has 120 tackles and 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has had double digit tackles in every game this season except one. It will be a great game to watch if you like physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker play with Muasau on one side and Muma on the other. It will be a tough task slowing down the Cowboys on Saturday but if the Bows offense can sustain drives, continue to look for opportunities to take shots down the field and put points on the board they can make this a ball game. What cannot happen is the offense having a slow start, which would force the defense to be on the field early and often. They can’t afford to let the Wyoming power run game wear the defense out or we will likely see long runs and a blow out in the second half. The Bows have a slim chance at a bowl game berth if they can win this game and I know that the underclassmen want to send the seniors out right so we should see a motivated Warriors team similar to the one we saw last week. If this is the last game, let’s go out swinging. As always, let’s go Bows!
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Wyoming State
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
State
Hawaii State
WFAA

Keys to victory: How Cowboys can conquer Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have a measuring stick game coming up on Sunday. The NFC East leaders go on the road to Arrowhead Stadium to face the surging Kansas City Chiefs, who have been in the last two Super Bowls. At 6-4 and two losses at home, this might...
NFL
CBS Sports

Wyoming vs. Hawaii live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

The Wyoming Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christopherson
Yardbarker

Derek Carr shares keys to Thanksgiving day victory over Cowboys

Suffice to say, the Las Vegas Raiders weren't heavy favorites to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day. The Silver and Black were 0-3 coming out of their bye week and were still reeling from a slew of off-field matters that had the team beaten down emotionally. But the visiting...
NFL
Yardbarker

Keys and Predictions: Raiders vs. Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen off significantly in losing their last three games, but there's still a chance for them to get back in the AFC playoff race. To do that, the Raiders (5-5) will have to pull off a big upset in Dallas where they'll take on the Cowboys (7-3) in primetime on Thanksgiving.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Keys to Victory: Parsons', Diggs' defensive playmaking, Prescott's precision

The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways with a 43-3 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons last week. In Week 11, however, they face a different challenge with the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a 400-yard performance with five touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chiefs defense has forced five turnovers during their three-game win streak.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in Thanksgiving victory vs. Cowboys

The Raiders limped into Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys, but after more than 60 minutes of football, Las Vegas’ season is on the mend. Coach Rich Bisaccia had his team ready on a short week and the Raiders beat the Cowboys in an overtime thriller, 36-33. It was a bounceback performance by quarterback Derek Carr and the offense despite a lower-body injury to star tight end Darren Waller in the first half.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spectrum Hawaii#Team1 Sports#Espn#The Rainbow Warriors#The Wyoming Cowboys#Csu#Mwc
mwcconnection.com

RWP: Hawaii @ Wyoming: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 27th at 10:00 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (for Hawaii residents only) Streaming: Download the Team1Sports App. Radio: ESPN Honolulu. Head-to-Head: Wyoming leads the series 15-10, with the Pokes winning the most recent contest 31-7 in Laramie last October....
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Make Official Decision On DeMarcus Lawrence

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be getting their star pass rusher back for Thursday night’s contest against the New Orleans Saints. Just last week, pictures surfaced of DeMarcus Lawrence practicing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 foot fracture. That gave Cowboys fans some hope that a return was near.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Communication will be key for the Cowboys offensive line vs. Saints

Communication Is Key For The O-Line vs. Saints - Staff, DallasCowboys.com. The Cowboys need their offensive line to be in sync on Thursday night. Crowd noise was a factor in the offensive line’s problems at Arrowhead Stadium in the 19-9 loss to the Chiefs, and the Cowboys expect a similar environment Thursday. The Superdome is annually one of the league’s loudest venues. But as quarterback Dak Prescott said, “when you go into an atmosphere like this, it’s going to be a heavyweight challenge regardless.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy