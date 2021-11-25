Wyoming vs Hawaii: Keys To A Cowboy Victory

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Cowboys Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees TV: Spectrum Hawaii STREAMING: Team1 Sports app RADIO: The Wyoming broadcast can be found in and around Laramie on 1290 AM (KOWB). The Hawaii broadcast can be found in and around Honolulu on ESPN 1420 AM and 92.7 FM. SERIES RECORD: Wyoming leads the all-time series 15-10. In the last meeting on October 30, 2020, the Cowboys defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 31-7, in Laramie. The Warriors travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. Laramie is a tough place for the Warriors to visit as not only do they have to deal with the Cowboys power run game, but the elevation and cold weather come into play as well. The Warriors are coming off their best offensive game of the season and they need to continue that production this week. Receiver Zion Bowens had a breakout game hauling in 6 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Hawaii has a legitimate one-two punch with Dae Dae Hunter and Dedrick Parsons pounding the rock. Offensive coordinator Bo Graham made the switch to calling plays from the booth and it paid off last week. The Warriors had a more balanced attack and taking shots down the field through the air helped to open everything up. It also helps when you can score on those shot plays instead of having to sustain long drives, something the Warriors have struggled with this season. Defensively, the Warriors’ secondary needs a bounce back game after giving up 527 yards to a normally pedestrian Colorado State passing attack. They blew coverages late in the game and allowed the Rams to creep back and make it a one-score game. The bright spot defensively last week was the play of Hawaii’s two best defenders Khoury Bethley and Darius Muasau. They have both had tremendous seasons forcing turnovers and leading the team in tackles and the Warriors will need them to finish strong. The Cowboys are coming off a 44-17 thrashing of Utah State. Quarterback Levi Williams was an efficient 12 of 15 for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it was the run game that dominated the Aggies. The Cowboys have a one-two punch of their own. Titus Swen had 15 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns including one from 98 yards out and Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards on 21 carries. On the season, Swen has rushed for 718 yards and six touchdowns while Valladay has rushed for 942 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys will most definitely be trying to push him over the 1000 yard mark this week. The Warriors front seven will need their best effort of the season to slow down the Cowboys ground game. If there was anyone who could threaten Darius Muasau’s first team all-conference status or Khoury Bethley’s defensive player of the year chances, it would be Wyoming’s Chad Muma. The junior linebacker has 120 tackles and 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has had double digit tackles in every game this season except one. It will be a great game to watch if you like physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker play with Muasau on one side and Muma on the other. It will be a tough task slowing down the Cowboys on Saturday but if the Bows offense can sustain drives, continue to look for opportunities to take shots down the field and put points on the board they can make this a ball game. What cannot happen is the offense having a slow start, which would force the defense to be on the field early and often. They can’t afford to let the Wyoming power run game wear the defense out or we will likely see long runs and a blow out in the second half. The Bows have a slim chance at a bowl game berth if they can win this game and I know that the underclassmen want to send the seniors out right so we should see a motivated Warriors team similar to the one we saw last week. If this is the last game, let’s go out swinging. As always, let’s go Bows!

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO