Callum Smith hopes for rematch with Canelo Alvarez at 175

Back in 2013, Floyd Mayweather battled Canelo Alvarez in what was one of the most lucrative fights in history. Mayweather was already a legend. Canelo, on the other hand, was a fighter on the rise. And, while Canelo was certainly game, his lack of experience – coupled with Mayweather’s iconic skill set – led to his first and only defeat. Since that time, of course, Mayweather has – professionally, at least – ridden off into the sunset while Canelo has taken the mantel as the sport of boxing’s biggest name. Now the red haired star is in line to shockingly gun for a cruiserweight title after just having unified the super middleweight division. Mayweather weighed in on his former foe this week in Mexico for the WBC’s 2021 Convention.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO