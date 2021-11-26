ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Callum Smith hopes for rematch with Canelo Alvarez at 175

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Charles Brun: Callum Smith would like a second crack at fighting Canelo Alvarez by battling him at 175 if he returns to the division after moving to cruiserweight in early 2022. Smith is now campaigning at light heavyweight and is coming off a second knockout win over former...

BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
The Ring Magazine

Is Canelo Alvarez a cherry picker?

This is the age of the constant critic, where looking on the bright side has given way to persistent critiquing. Here, Canelo poses with cruiser Makabu in Mexico--and some boxing fans and pundits are not impressed with the Alvarez plan. 19. Nov. It’s always been a hard ask to get...
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez moving to cruiserweight to challenge Ilunga Makabu for WBC title

Speculation has run rampant concerning Canelo Alvarez’s next step after his thorough dismantling of Caleb Plant earlier this month. WBC mandatory challenger David Benavidez seemed the likeliest option if Alvarez elected to defend his undisputed Super Middleweight belts, while WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol looked like his inaugural 175-pound opponent.
TMZ.com

Kamaru Usman Dead Serious About Boxing Canelo Alvarez, I Can Beat Him!

Kamaru Usman doesn't care who doubts him ... telling TMZ Sports he STILL wants to box Canelo Alvarez, and wholeheartedly believes he can beat the world's best pound-for-pound boxer. We shot the UFC welterweight champ Thursday night at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, and we asked the 34-year-old fighter ......
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez Runs Into Boxing Legend In Mexico City

Mexico city one of the world’s great cities of the world for sure. Much bigger than you think it is when you get there though:. The WBC (World Boxing Council) Convention also was recently held there. It brought out a lot of boxing legends and stars both from Mexico, the...
Boxing Insider

Floyd Mayweather Discusses Canelo Alvarez…And Rumors Of An Exhibition With Julio Caesar Chavez

Back in 2013, Floyd Mayweather battled Canelo Alvarez in what was one of the most lucrative fights in history. Mayweather was already a legend. Canelo, on the other hand, was a fighter on the rise. And, while Canelo was certainly game, his lack of experience – coupled with Mayweather’s iconic skill set – led to his first and only defeat. Since that time, of course, Mayweather has – professionally, at least – ridden off into the sunset while Canelo has taken the mantel as the sport of boxing’s biggest name. Now the red haired star is in line to shockingly gun for a cruiserweight title after just having unified the super middleweight division. Mayweather weighed in on his former foe this week in Mexico for the WBC’s 2021 Convention.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Competitor Brutally Honest On How Good A Fighter Alvarez Is

It has been confirmed that not long ago super-welterweight champion Canelo Alvarez will next fight all the way up at cruiserweight. But’s he going up there to take on the WBC champion. To put into perspective cruiserweight is just below heavyweight. There’s only two men in history who went from...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo sends message to Isaac Cruz ahead of Tank Davis fight on Dec.5th

By Allan Fox: Superstar Canelo Alvarez sent a message of support to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to motivate him to defeat WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis this Sunday, December 5th, in their fight on SHOWTIME pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The start time for the card is at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Boxing Scene

Ilunga Makabu Embraces a Title Defense Against Canelo Alvarez

WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu has embraced the possibility of a showdown in 2022 with Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Earlier this month, Canelo became the undisputed super middleweight world champion when he knocked out Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Canelo's manager and head...
Bad Left Hook

Timothy Bradley calls Canelo Alvarez’s move to cruiserweight ‘orchestrated greatness’

Guess what fans, Timothy Bradley has some strong opinions and isn’t afraid to share them publicly. After the recent announcement that Canelo Alvarez will be moving on (at least for now) from the super middleweight division to jump up to cruiserweight to face Ilunga Makabu, Bradley puts his analyst hat on and breaks down why he believes it’s a carefully crafted move to bolster Canelo’s resume on paper, but not necessarily the best biggest challenge out there for him.
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford would be #1 if he had Canelo’s opportunities says Tim Bradley

By Cal Tiernan: Tim Bradley says he would have Terence Crawford as his #1 pound-for-pound fighter if he were presented with the same opportunities that highly popular Canelo Alvarez has been given. Bradley feels that WBO welterweight champion ‘Bud’ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is the better fighter than the Mexican...
