Holiday Valley Update

There is some very exiting Holi-News. As a service to both our members and the entire Ellicottville community, HoliMont is offering free Covid testing at the base of the Sunset lift. There is a large, white, heated tent where Covid tests will be administered Thursday and Friday from 2-6 pm, and Saturday from 9am – 1pm. These hours will be adjusted for the Thanksgiving holiday week. The hours will be 10am – 5 pm on Wednesday, closed Thanksgiving Day, Friday from 10am – 8pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 1pm. As the ski season begins and unfolds, these hours will be adjusted based on needs and demand. We would like to acknowledge the diligent efforts put forward by HoliMont GM Ed Youmans and his management team to bring this tremendous benefit to all members of the community.
