Holiday Valley Update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting to Know the Team: Snowboarder Supervisor, Jon Anderson. What a morning to wake up and find a few inches of fresh powder on the ground? The snowmakers are back, snow-guns were a blazing on the hills at Holiday Valley, and successful load testing on the new Yodeler High Speed Quad;...

thevillagerny.com

Valley Times-News

Merry-go-round returning, holiday activities scheduled for Valley

VALLEY — Anyone who was born the year the Christmas merry-go-round made its first appearance in the Valley has now reached retirement age. That first year was 1956, 65 years ago. From 1956 through 1967, it was set up on a youth baseball field across from Fairfax Mill. It was on Shawmut Circle for one year in 1968 before going back to Fairfax, where it remained every Christmas season until the recent past. In 2007, it went to Valley Sportsplex for a couple of years and since that time has been on the Langdale tennis court site every holiday season.
VALLEY, AL
rosevilletoday.com

BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 Holiday Presale Tickets

Limited Tickets Available December 7 while supplies last. Napa, Calif. – BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the release of holiday presale 3-day General Admission, VIP, Skydeck and Platinum tickets to the music, wine, culinary and craft brew festival, May 27 – 29, 2022 at the Napa Valley Expo.
NAPA, CA
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
kvnutalk

Local parade of holiday entertainment begins Friday – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Cache Valley’s holiday theater season begins promptly Friday, the evening after Thanksgiving. That nearly continuous parade of Christmas shows launches Nov. 26 with the traditional performance of The Nutcracker by the Cache Valley Civic Ballet. The Nutcracker is one of the most frequently performed ballets in America. Here...
LOGAN, UT
Jon Anderson
kvnutalk

Healthy eating for happy holidays – Cache Valley Daily

The average American will consume about 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day when taking into consideration pre-meal snacking, the actual dinner, dessert, then evening leftovers. That is enough to gain a pound or two, which can be remedied, but how many more days will there be like this?. Actually, there is...
thevillagerny.com

HoliMont in 2022

There is some very exiting Holi-News. As a service to both our members and the entire Ellicottville community, HoliMont is offering free Covid testing at the base of the Sunset lift. There is a large, white, heated tent where Covid tests will be administered Thursday and Friday from 2-6 pm, and Saturday from 9am – 1pm. These hours will be adjusted for the Thanksgiving holiday week. The hours will be 10am – 5 pm on Wednesday, closed Thanksgiving Day, Friday from 10am – 8pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 1pm. As the ski season begins and unfolds, these hours will be adjusted based on needs and demand. We would like to acknowledge the diligent efforts put forward by HoliMont GM Ed Youmans and his management team to bring this tremendous benefit to all members of the community.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: ‘No Snow November’ Becomes ‘Dreadfully Dry December’ This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week. High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. (source: CBS) Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Vermont Ski Areas Have Had More Snow Than Some Colorado Ski Areas

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of snow from a recent storm in New England has caused total snow at some ski areas in Vermont to exceed what some ski areas in Colorado have received so far this season. That’s very unusual. As of Tuesday morning, Stowe Mountain Resort in northern Vermont had measured 37 inches of snow this season. Killington Ski Resort in the central part of the state had measured 36 inches. Compare those numbers to just 23 inches at Purgatory Resort near Durango and only 35 inches at Keystone Resort in Summit County. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin...
WTOV 9

Holidays continue to bring parade magic to Ohio Valley

The Weirton Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. The main sponsors of this year's festivities are West Virginia Northern Community College, Summer's Enterprise, Best You Boutique, and Nick's Auto. There will not be a live broadcast feed of the march down Main Street, but many other elements, like St. Nick himself, will still be there.
WEIRTON, WV

