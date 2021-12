Wednesday marks the beginning of the team's first lengthy road trip of the season, and it will be a true test of where the Lakers are at, as it begins with a stop against the defending champion Bucks. Perhaps equally important, though, is that it provides the team a chance to bond on the road together for the first time this season as well. We welcome the road trip," said head coach Frank Vogel after Monday's loss to the Bulls.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO