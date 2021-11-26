ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United reach agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJuod_0d7QgcOW00

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow regarding the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick .

The deal to bring Rangnick to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary replacement is not yet complete, with details still being finalised between United and the German's representatives.

Rangnick is nevertheless set to sign a six-month contract after talks between United and his present employers Lokomotiv reached an agreement.

United and Rangnick were both mindful of showing respect towards the Russian Premier League side , who only appointed the 63-year-old as their managing director of sport and communications during the summer.

The former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig manager will not take charge of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Chelsea due to work permit issues, with caretaker Michael Carrick set to lead the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.

Rangnick will take charge until the end of the season, while United go through the process of appointing Solskjaer's permanent successor, and will then serve in a two-year consultancy role.

As The Independent reported earlier this month , Rangnick was interested in the temporary manager's job but also wanted a position at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current campaign.

The 63-year-old is being represented in the UK by Dr. Oliver Wendt, Scott Fisher, Mel Stein and Joel Macadar.

Rangnick is considered to be the 'godfather of gegenpressing' in his native Germany, having influenced the careers of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and many of European football's leading coaches.

Some have questioned whether United's squad is well-suited to Rangnick's style, particularly after much debate over Cristiano Ronaldo's work out of possession, but Carrick insisted on Friday that the players will be able to adjust.

"Listen, there's a lot of different styles in football," the United caretaker said. "There's a group of players here, whoever comes in they can adapt. There are some really good people and human beings in the squad and I'm sure they'll look forward to what's ahead."

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United and some gegenpressing thoughts

Just eight years after Lord Ferg left the club, Manchester United finally appear to have stumbled upon something resembling a decent succession plan. On Thursday, it was revealed the club had agreed personal terms to give it Ralf Rangnick til end of t’season, a decision that prompted some t1ttering from sceptical hacks who remembered the professorial German turning down a similar gig when Frank Lampard’s Chelsea fired FLCMFL on the grounds that “to the media and players you would be the ‘four-month’ manager, a lame duck from day one”. The proposition he has accepted from United is rather different, however, as Rangnick has been offered a two-year consultancy role to help whip the club into shape once his time in charge of interim managing the team is up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Ralf Rangnick in at Manchester United, questionable for Arsenal

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager Ralf Rangnick to come in as interim boss until the end of the season, and a club consultant contract for 2 years beyond that. This deal was reported by multiple publications last week, but the official announcement has been made by the club this morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#German#Russian#Schalke#Rb Leipzig#Chelsea#European#The United Caretaker
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina. Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women's award for an...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Sportsnet.ca

Atletico Madrid closes in on Real Madrid with win over Cadiz

MADRID — Atletico Madrid got the goals flowing in the second half, with Antoine Griezmann among the scorers in a 4-1 win at Cadiz that moved the team to second place in the Spanish league. Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha also scored after halftime for Atletico as it...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leicester vs Watford result as James Maddison shines again to ruin Claudio Ranieri return

James Maddison inspired Leicester to a swashbuckling 4-2 win over Watford to ruin Claudio Ranieri’s return to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.The England international grabbed a goal and two assists for Jamie Vardy as the Foxes closed the gap to the top six.Maddison, fresh from starring in Thursday’s Europa League win over Legia Warsaw, shone again while Ademola Lookman’s strike also helped Leicester claim just a third win in 10 Premier League games in blizzard conditions.Ranieri was axed by Leicester in 2017, nine months after winning the title in a season that is likely to never be repeated.Then, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy