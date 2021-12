…and then there was the Wolverine Soap Company in Portland. No, not Oregon…Michigan. But that’s just a tip of the iceberg. William Terriff was the man not only responsible for the Wolverine Soap Company, but also many other enterprises. He was born in Ontario in 1866 and grew up on a farm, where he would consistently help his mother with the daily wash. Tired of the tediousness of washing clothes by hand, he thought he’d try to invent a machine that would do the hard work.

