When our kids were still little, one year we booked a trip to Mexico during the holidays. Since it was a trip for a family of five, we didn’t have the funds for more elaborate gifts. So, I printed out a gift card saying “trip to Yucatan” for each child. Though by then, Yucatan (meaning the whole peninsula) was one of their favorite places to visit, so they were too young to understand the idea of a trip as a present. Especially since they had to wait for it. So the card didn’t have the effect I intended. But since we all had the best time on the trip, we booked one again the following year. After repeating the trip as a gift several times, it became a family tradition.

