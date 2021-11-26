ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recreational Marijuana supporters in SD press ahead after court defeat

By Max Remington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supporters of establishing recreational marijuana in South Dakota say they’re pouring all their energy into a new...

Rick Lemke
3d ago

So does your Government work for you the voting citizens??? Maybe you are ruled by a dictatorship! Voted in by the people and challenged by the Government, and they silenced your vote! The almighty Noem appears to be no different then those in Washington D.C. The people dont make the rules, they do!

Cory Schuster Sr.
3d ago

Good that they are taking action for next year. But we should have it today cause South Dakotans voted on it and we won!

