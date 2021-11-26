ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Time At Sandrock Gets 2 New Romanceable Characters

By Joseph Allen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Pathea Games has announced a new wishlist reward for the upcoming life sim My Time at Sandrock. In order to celebrate the game reaching 400k wishlists on Steam, two new romanceable characters, one male and one female, will be added. Who are the new My Time at Sandrock...

