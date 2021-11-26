Modders Revive PlayStation Home

Take-Two Interactive has a little egg on its face. The parent company of Grand Theft Auto‘s original developer Rockstar Games seems intent to do whatever it can to keep control in the face of talented fans, going so far as to issue DMA takedowns against modders for infringing on copyright. This originally took place earlier this year, with the modders in question confirming that they had completely reverse-engineered both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City, releasing the fan projects under the names re3 and reVC. The modders aren’t taking the claims lightly, arguing that these projects are protected under fair use. After the recent GTA Trilogy debacle, it feels like Take-Two should be offering these dedicated fans a job instead.

