Modders Revive PlayStation Home

By Brian Renadette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of PlayStation fans has managed to revive the PlayStation 3 social gaming platform PlayStation Home. In addition, they've also managed to create a version that can connect online thanks to the help of PlayStation Online Network Emulated (PSONE) fans and PS3 owners. Launching in open beta in...

