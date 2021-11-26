ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Stock Notice: Canon EOS R3 at Canon USA Store

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission...

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Major Canon Firmware Updates Released for EOS R5, R6 and 1D X MKIII

New Canon firmware updates released for full frame cameras. The company announced firmware version 1.50 for EOS R5 & R6 and firmware version 1.60 for EOS-1D X Mark III mirrorless cameras. This is a major firmware update. The new firmware updates scheduled to be released on December 2, 2021. Both...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM Lens

Professional wide angle zoom lenses tend to have apertures of f/2.8, but for photographers who do not need that extra light-gathering power, choosing an f/4 zoom can mean significant savings in both weight and cost (and sometimes other gains). For Canon shooters, there is the RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM, and this great video review takes a look at the kind of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Canon is Adding the EOS R3’s Vehicle-Detection AF to the R5 and R6

One of the new features coming with the Canon EOS R3 is its enhanced autofocus ability to lock onto and track cars and automobiles intelligently. Canon has announced this feature is now also coming to the R5 and R6 cameras in December. Canon is releasing firmware updates for the R5,...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Vehicle AF and more coming to the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 in December firmware update

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. I reported a couple of weeks ago that we’d be getting new firmware for the Canon EOS R5 sometime around the Canon EOS R3 ship date of November 26, 2021. This release has now been confirmed along with new firmware for both the Canon EOS R6 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark III.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS RP Price Now Down To $899

The Canon EOS RP has got a $100 instant rebate almost everywhere and is now sold at $899 for the body only. You can check the world wide EOS RP prices through the links below. It’s $899 in the US. Canon EOS RP:. America: B&H Photo, Adorama, Amazon USA, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Canon EOS M50 Mark II review

Canon’s EOS M50 Mark II is a confusing little camera – while it is feature-packed, it’s only a very minor update on the first EOS M50 camera. Other than the addition of eye AF and the ability to shoot vertical video, there’s not really a whole lot different between the two versions. So while we wouldn’t recommend owners of the EOS M50 to upgrade to the newer model, it’s great for those just starting out on their photography and content creation journeys.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars review

The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are pricey but almost perfect for hand-held astronomy. In a market saturated with low-priced astronomy-centric binoculars, some clear, sharp and high-resolution optics and image stabilisation wizardry make the waterproof Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars expensive, but worth it. There’s something very special about the...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Zoom Lens That Shrinks When Zooming To Telephoto

A new Canon patent application. A lens that becomes shorter when you zoom to the telephoto end. Usually it is the opposite. asobinet.com spotted this Canon patent application. The lens seems to have f2.8/f4 and covers the standard focal length. Interesting lens but I don’t think it will ever go into production.
ZOOM
digitalcameraworld.com

£499 Canon twin-lens DSLR kit is beginner bargain this Black Friday

Looking to get started in photography, or want to buy somebody their first camera? A brilliant bargain beginner DSLR is the Canon EOS 2000D - and this twin-lens deal from Currys is a great way of getting you started. This £399 Currys deal bundles up this 2000D body with two zoom lenses - the standard EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III kit lens, plus the telephoto 75-300 mm f/4-5.6 III. With this dual-lens combo you are set up to shoot all manner of photographic subjects - from landscapes to sports, and from portraits to travel.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Canon Printer is ONLY $29 at Walmart for Black Friday

This is a fantastic Canon printer Black Friday deal for anyone on a slim budget looking for a solid machine. At Walmart, you can buy an all-in-one inkjet printer from Canon for just $29. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there and easily a highlight of the many Black Friday printer deals going on at the moment.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 vs Sony Alpha a1 Autofocus Comparison

Here is another Canon EOS R3 review. This one is comparing the R3’s autofocus with the AF of the Sony Alpha a1. Coming from Jared Polin, the 28 minutes review below compares the autofocus performance of the Canon EOS R3 and Sony Alpha a1. You can download the Canon EOS...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS R5 and the recent EOS R3 have received most of the attention the last few years, but hidden behind them is the EOS R6, which offers a lot of the same features and advanced capabilities at a much more affordable price. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from the camera in practice.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Canon is adding vehicle-tracking AF to the EOS R5 and R6 but it comes with a catch

One of the great new features of the Canon EOS R3 (and the Nikon Z9, while we’re talking about it) was the addition of vehicle tracking. Designed primarily for sports shooters covering motor racing, it allows the camera to lock onto vehicles as they hurl themselves around the track at ungodly speeds. Well, that feature is coming to the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 on December 2nd via a firmware update.
ELECTRONICS

