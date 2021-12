MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a four-game winning streak a very real possibility, the Dolphins hosted the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the NFL season. The Dolphins came through with a dominating performance. Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the offense clicked against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The 33-10 win now puts the Dolphins at 5-7 on the season with two more home games coming up against teams they should beat. Finally Special After a rough go this season, the Dolphins special teams came up with their biggest play of the year. A blocked punt by Duke Riley that was...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO