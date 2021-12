Well as if I needed confirmation, looks like science has discovered something about cats. They can be PSYCHOS! As a proud cat owner, I can tell you....DUH!. I have grown up with pets in my home since I was an infant. And since my line of work has taken me to various parts of the country, having a dog just isn't an option for me. I am not home enough, and not every place that you want to live will allow dogs. So having a cat was always a good choice, and they make great companions. But yes, they can do some crazy things!

