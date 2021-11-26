Fall Gospel Fest 2021

The mentality of those who believe putting cops in schools will end the fights at East High school is a mentality that believe a stick is how you keep order, especially among Black and Brown populations. It is a colonial mentality. It also is one that doesn’t understand the dynamics of our society, of behavior, or how the threat of violence through police may create order but won’t create safety; many times not the former either. What does this tell us about these people? How can we understand our social dynamics and what can be done?

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO