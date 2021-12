Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and more stars from across all facets of the entertainment world have been announced to appear at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Underwood and Guyton will join Jimmie Allen and Chris Lane to represent country music at the annual event, which returns to its pre-pandemic format of floats, marching bands and in-person crowds lining the streets of New York City in 2021 after having to alter its approach considerably in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

