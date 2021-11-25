ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep your vehicle for winter driving

By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds
Derrick
 7 days ago

Driving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on...

WWMT

Snowy streets send Michigan drivers dashing for tires, seek preps for vehicles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the temperatures drop and the first snow of the season arrives, phones start ringing off the hook at many West Michigan tire and auto repair shops. Checking to make sure your tire tread is up to wintertime standards is important before temperatures drop and wintry precipitation starts falling. Andrew Lyster, manager of the Gull Road Discount Tire in Kalamazoo, said the increase in demand comes from people not realizing their tire tread isn't up to snuff on the snowy roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois EMA urges winter prep for car and home

If your car gets stuck in the snow or if the power goes out at home, do you have what you need to stay safe?. November is a good time to think about how prepared you and your family are for winter, Rebecca Clark, communications manager for the Illinois Department of Emergency Management, told Illinois Radio Network.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvlt.tv

With winter ahead, road crews prep for snowy season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As containers stack up at ports across the country, and many are already worrying if presents will arrive in time for Christmas, preps for winter weather and any impacts from an abnormal year, are already underway. “We still have plenty of staff that can tackle whatever...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Winter Tires#Driving
NBC 29 News

VDOT prepping for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is ready for winter weather. The department announced Monday, November 22, that it has staffing and equipment in place to keep roadways clear and safe for the upcoming season. “We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic...
RICHMOND, VA
wfft.com

Furnace 101: how to prep for winter months

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first story on winter weather preparedness for WLFI is about prepping your furnace for the winter months. WLFI spoke with Todd Powell from Powell Heating and Cooling in Lafayette. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK. SIGN UP: Breaking News Alerts, Daily News Updates...
LAFAYETTE, IN
oscodaherald.com

Drive-through winter wonderland

The Oscoda County Park invites local businesses and families to light up the campground for the Christmas season. Each group or individual will get a campsite to decorate. Participants provide all décor and lights. Displays may be set Dec. 1-14. Visitors may then drive through the campground and enjoy the decorations from their vehicles. The drive-through Christmas display was inaugurated […]
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Traffic
Cars
Snowshoe Mountain Resort makes final preps for start of winter season

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WFXR) — Organizers are making final preparations at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, which is set to open for its winter season next Wednesday. Organizers are getting the trails ready, putting safety pads by the signs along with the ski runs, and making sure there’s enough snow. The resort has been busy running its snow canons in key locations around the mountain since Nov. 1.
LIFESTYLE
wymt.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prep for winter weather

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are not seeing heavy snow in the forecast quite yet, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already preparing for the snowy months ahead. A Facebook post states nearly 2,100 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew members have been preparing for months for the beginning of snow...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
BUYING CARS
WJON

Train Hits Car Off Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman escaped injury after her car left Highway 10 and came to rest on the railroad tracks early Wednesday morning. Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Kiyanah Kalla was driving east on Highway 10 at about 4:00 a.m. when she swerved to avoid what she thought was an animal in the road.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Is Snow-Covered And Ready To Welcome Skiers, Snowboarders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
SPORTS
CBS Denver

CDOT Offering Uber Credit To Avoid Impaired Driving This Holiday Season

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel after they’ve had some drinks this holiday season. In order to incentivize that goal, CDOT is offering a $15 credit to your Uber ride now through Jan. 3 as part of their Be The Ultimate Party Host campaign. Riders can enter the code “HolidaySafe” in the promo section of the Uber app. The credit is only valid once per account. The credit must be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. CDOT says 11 people were killed on a Colorado road this past Thanksgiving holiday period — the most since 2008. They add most of those deadly crashes involved drugs or alcohol. With 220 impaired-driving fatalities in Colorado so far this year, CDOT says it could be the deadliest year on roads since 2004. CDOT also says they have $10,000 dedicated to this campaign. Once that runs out, credits will no longer be offered.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA Reminding Drivers To Safely Secure Holiday Trees This Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the time of year when families head to farms, stores, and local tree lots to display in their homes this holiday season. However, the transportation of those trees is just as important as decorating them. AAA East Central is reminding drivers to make sure those trees are safely secured so they don’t become a dangerous projectile. “A real tree can add that special touch to your home’s holiday decor, but motorists need to use caution when transporting a live tree,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “Negligence could mean you...
PITTSBURGH, PA

