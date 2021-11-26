ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

11/26/21 Nashville Minute

By Lisa Kaye
minnesota93.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article— LeAnn Rimes and Chrissy Metz will take part in a new craft competition series on Discovery-Plus. It’s called “Meet Your Makers Showdown,” and it will feature the world’s top artisans. Metz, from “This Is Us,” will...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cbslocal.com

The Black Pack: We Three Kings

HOLIDAY SPIRIT – A holiday extravaganza of music, comedy, and dance featuring the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.”. The multi-talented trio will be joined by...
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Seely
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chrissy Metz
soundslikenashville.com

Dan + Shay Bring Young Fan Onstage to Sing ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’

Dan + Shay were playing a show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, November 14th when they noticed a young boy in the audience holding up a sign that caught their attention. The sign read, “i should probably go to bed…but i’ve waited 14,016 hours for my first concert,” referring to the duo’s hit song as well as the concert, which was rescheduled from April 9, 2020. The young fan then turned the sign around to reveal a question — “can i come play guitar and sing with you?” — so the duo invited the boy onstage to sing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Leader-Telegram

Main Events 11/26/21

EAU CLAIRE — Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee Lorie Line will perform a holiday show at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The noted pianist will take to the RCU Theatre stage as a part of her first-ever solo Christmas tour.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/26/21)

It’s a light week this week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, as the year winds down and artists releases less and less new music. But today, we have new tunes from Jamie Lin Wilson, Kody West, Ashland Craft and Brothers Osborne, Erik Dylan, Gabe Lee, Kyle Park and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Brooks Dunn#11 26 21 Nashville Minute#Salvation Army#The Salvation Army#The Gatlin Brothers
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
ktoe.com

11/26/21 Entertainment News

— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is spreading some holiday cheer and jokes. On Thanksgiving, the megastar posted a video of himself driving up to a Hollywood tour bus. He asked fans if they saw his house yet, but they said they had not seen it. He brought the jokes before driving off, saying “Good, keep it that way. Happy Thanksgiving!” It’s not the first time The Rock has interacted with fans touring the area.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 11/26/21: NBC

In the upcoming CG-animated special, Poppy is planning a “secret gift swap” for all of Trolls Kingdom. When both Poppy and Branch end up drawing each other’s name, things take an unexpected turn. Both are at a loss finding the perfect gift for the most important troll in their lives. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writer’s block while trying to think of a holiday rap for his dad, Guy Diamond. On the journey to get his flow back, Tiny will meet new friends that guide him to look through the clutter. Will Poppy and Branch finally come up with the perfect gift idea for one another? DreamWorks’ Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will light-up the holiday season with festive traditions, musical moments and heartfelt humor for audiences around the world!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
TVLine

Miley Cyrus and SNL's Pete Davidson to Host New Year's Eve Special for NBC

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are set to host a New Year’s Eve party for NBC, titled — wait for it — Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The “all-star celebration” will feature the eponymous recording artist and Saturday Night Live standout, as well a lineup (TBD!) of special guests and musical performances. Executive-produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, the special will air live on NBC, from Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30am ET. It will also be live-streamed on the Peacock service. “In what is sure to be an...
CELEBRITIES
wyso.org

Around the Fringe - 11/26/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Around the Fringe, hosted by Andy Valeri sitting in for Rev Cool:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen...
MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

Keith Urban Coming To Xcel Energy Center In 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Keith Urban announced Wednesday he’s bringing his world tour to the Twin Cities next year. Urban will play the Xcel Energy Center Nov. 5, 2022 as part of his Speed of Now tour. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said in a release. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.” Ingrid Andress will open for Urban. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
HOPKINS, MN
Rolling Stone

Tori Kelly Finds Comfort in ‘North Star’ on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist’

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy