Ole Miss received some big news Sunday when the No. 1 player out of Mississippi in the class of 2023 decided to commit to the Rebels. Suntarine Perkins made his decision to join the program on Sunday. He is a 6-foot-3 and 200 pound ATH rated the No. 65 player in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s from Raleigh, Mississippi, and has a reported 14 offers.

