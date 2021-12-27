ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: TIDAL Extends $1 Streaming Offer Till January

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

TIDAL, the first service to offer lossless music streaming, has extended its excellent holiday deal that runs through January 31. This is the best deal the company has ever offered, and an incredible value overall.

New subscribers can get three months of TIDAL’s HiFi streaming service for $1. This tier offers lossless music streaming, ad-free listening, expert curated playlists, offline listening, and access to a library of over 80 million songs and 350,000 music videos. TIDAL’s previous entry-level streaming tier only featured lossy music streaming, so you’re getting a big bump in audio quality without an increase in price. This subscription typically costs $9.99 per month, so you’re saving $27.

The company is also offering a three-month subscription to its newly-updated HiFi Plus plan for $2. This service includes all the benefits of TIDAL’s HiFi plan , plus support for high resolution, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio streaming. A TIDAL Hi-Fi Plus subscription typically costs $19.99 per month, but you can get three months for just $2 — a $58 discount. Similar features have started to become common in the music streaming world, but TIDAL’s HiFi Plus includes some industry-first features that directly impact your favorite artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Estz2_0d7QZFOI00

TIDAL


First, TIDAL will allow you to give up to 10% of your monthly subscription fee to the artists you listen to most. This is way more equitable than the deal offered by a standard music subscription service, wherein the most popular artists overall get the most money. If you listen to a lot of indie bands, subscribing to this tier of Tidal can make a big difference in their income.

This new initiative is complemented by fan-centered royalties, a feature that will be rolled out in January 2022, and pays artists based on how much their music is streamed. This industry-standard practice is to aggregate music streams, so the most popular artists get a majority of the royalties. TIDAL has teamed up with Square, Cash App, and PayPal to handle the payment processing, and CD Baby, DistroKid, Stem, Symphonic, and Tunecore, so artists on these platforms can start participating quickly. The company has committed to working with Equity Distribution and Vydia in the near future.

TIDAL’s new revenue share system may be groundbreaking for the industry, but it ties into core values that the company has had from the start. “We’re building a platform that values art, artists, and culture, and for the first time opening the platform experience up to a wider group of fans with the free tier,” said Jesse Dorogusker, Head of TIDAL . “ TIDAL is also supporting artists with fairer earning terms and quicker payments, and fans are getting a better way to support their favorite artists. These offerings are the first step of many, and we’re excited to collaborate with artists to evolve our tools to help them continue to grow and create on their own terms.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDRY_0d7QZFOI00

TIDAL

The aim is to help smaller lesser-known musicians like Sam Austins, a singer-songwriter who recently praised TIDAL for “evolving their streaming platform to better support artists and their fans with new features like direct-to-artist payments.”

In addition to traditional music streaming options, TIDAL offers a series of hand-curated playlists centered around themes or artists. It’s hard to overstate how much a curated playlist matters when compared to an algorithmically generated one. When listening to a Beatles playlist, for instance, you’ll get a true sense of the band’s musical progression, and a wide variety of tracks from their entire discography, not just the hits. Their holiday playlist may hip you to different versions of the song’s you’ve loved since childhood, fostering an even greater appreciation for them.

TIDAL Hi-Fi Plus is the first music streaming service, but we hope it’ll kick off a larger conversation about fair pay for artists in this era of digital music. If anything, we can say for certain it’s the most ethical option if you care about supporting the artists you love so they can continue great work. While we strongly recommend signing up for either TIDAL HiFi or TIDAL HiFi Plus at their normal prices, its holiday deals are the perfect opportunity to give either service a try if you haven’t checked it out yet.


