Richmond Edison High School football preview

EDISON, Ohio (WKBN) – Since South and North consolidated to form Edison High School in 1993, the Wildcats have enjoyed just six winning seasons. In coach Mike Collopy’s first campaign, a year ago, Edison tallied a 7-4 record and advanced to the post-season.

The offense returns their 6’6, 220-pound quarterback Gage Cline. As a junior, he threw for 1408 yards (16 TDs) and ran for another 612 stripes (12 TDs). He’ll have his First-Team All-County running back behind him in junior Talan McClurg. Talan started seven games in 2021 to gain 875 yards on 141 carries (6.2 avg) and score 5 touchdowns. Three-year letter winner Decker Lancaster will be back in the fold at his wide receiver spot.

Senior Isaac Firm is back to anchor the offensive line from his center position. Last year, he graded out at 90% and finished with 31 knockdowns.

On defense, the Wildcats welcome back linebackers Chase McClurg (55 tackles, 4 QB sacks) and Matt Parsons (51 tackles, 4 QB sacks) as well as junior defensive tackle Joey Simpson (30 tackles, 4 QB sacks).

The Wildcats open the new season with Monroe Central on Thursday, August 18.

Edison Wildcats

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Mike Collopy, 2nd season (7-4)

2021 Record: 7-4

Last 5 Years : 17-34 (33.3%)

Home Field: Edison Unified Sports Complex

League: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A

Base Offense: Multiple

Base Defense: 4-3

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense : 8

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 24.1

Scoring Defense: 24.2

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Gage Cline – 1408 yards, 16 TDs

Rushing : Talan McClurg – 875 yards, 6.2 avg, 5 TDs

2021 Results

Manchester 50 Wildcats 0*

Wildcats 12 Indian Creek 7

Wildcats 33 Buckeye Local 21

Harrison Central 27 Wildcats 17

Wildcats 34 East Liverpool 24

Wildcats 21 Toronto 20

Beaver Local 27 Wildcats 21

Wildcats 35 Mathews 18

Wildcats 42 Steubenville Catholic Central 13

Wildcats 29 Tuscarawas Central Catholic 25

Southern 34 Wildcats 21

*-Playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 18 – Monroe Central

Aug. 26 – Wellsville

Sept. 3 – Woodward

Sept. 9 – at Mathews

Sept. 16 –Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 23 – at Toronto

Sept. 30 – East Liverpool

Oct. 7 – Harrison Central

Oct. 14 – at Buckeye Local

Oct. 21 – at Indian Creek

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.