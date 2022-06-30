Richmond Edison High School football preview
EDISON, Ohio (WKBN) – Since South and North consolidated to form Edison High School in 1993, the Wildcats have enjoyed just six winning seasons. In coach Mike Collopy’s first campaign, a year ago, Edison tallied a 7-4 record and advanced to the post-season.
The offense returns their 6’6, 220-pound quarterback Gage Cline. As a junior, he threw for 1408 yards (16 TDs) and ran for another 612 stripes (12 TDs). He’ll have his First-Team All-County running back behind him in junior Talan McClurg. Talan started seven games in 2021 to gain 875 yards on 141 carries (6.2 avg) and score 5 touchdowns. Three-year letter winner Decker Lancaster will be back in the fold at his wide receiver spot.
Senior Isaac Firm is back to anchor the offensive line from his center position. Last year, he graded out at 90% and finished with 31 knockdowns.
On defense, the Wildcats welcome back linebackers Chase McClurg (55 tackles, 4 QB sacks) and Matt Parsons (51 tackles, 4 QB sacks) as well as junior defensive tackle Joey Simpson (30 tackles, 4 QB sacks).
The Wildcats open the new season with Monroe Central on Thursday, August 18.
Edison Wildcats
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Mike Collopy, 2nd season (7-4)
2021 Record: 7-4
Last 5 Years : 17-34 (33.3%)
Home Field: Edison Unified Sports Complex
League: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4A
Base Offense: Multiple
Base Defense: 4-3
Returning Starters
Offense: 5
Defense : 8
2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 24.1
Scoring Defense: 24.2
2021 Individual Leaders
Passing: Gage Cline – 1408 yards, 16 TDs
Rushing : Talan McClurg – 875 yards, 6.2 avg, 5 TDs
2021 Results
Manchester 50 Wildcats 0*
Wildcats 12 Indian Creek 7
Wildcats 33 Buckeye Local 21
Harrison Central 27 Wildcats 17
Wildcats 34 East Liverpool 24
Wildcats 21 Toronto 20
Beaver Local 27 Wildcats 21
Wildcats 35 Mathews 18
Wildcats 42 Steubenville Catholic Central 13
Wildcats 29 Tuscarawas Central Catholic 25
Southern 34 Wildcats 21
*-Playoff
2022 Schedule
Aug. 18 – Monroe Central
Aug. 26 – Wellsville
Sept. 3 – Woodward
Sept. 9 – at Mathews
Sept. 16 –Steubenville Catholic Central
Sept. 23 – at Toronto
Sept. 30 – East Liverpool
Oct. 7 – Harrison Central
Oct. 14 – at Buckeye Local
Oct. 21 – at Indian Creek
