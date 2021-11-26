ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone is “Already Dead”

By Django Zimmatore
gamingintel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 players have accused the new game mode Hazard Zone of being “already dead” – but is it really?. One of the headline new features of Battlefield 2042 (according to DICE at least) was the inventive Hazard Zone game mode. Bringing higher-stakes gameplay in a different way to Battle Royale,...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Video Review

Battlefield 2042 Review by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Battlefield 2042 tries to do a lot, but only some of its experiments are worth celebrating. The 128 player matches of its All-Out Warfare modes definitely feel like too much for their own good a lot of the time, but its more strategic new Hazard Zone mode is incredibly fun. But the fact that the most fun I had with 2042 was playing recreations of its previous games in Portal is a pretty good indication of how ideas like its new Specialist system have missed the mark. For a game claiming to be the future of Battlefield, 2042's impressive Portal options make it clear that it doesn't stack up to the past. Instead, it's those same customization tools that could come to define it in time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Battlefield 2042 Benchmarked

EA’s latest Battlefield title recently debuted and it’s arrived to some gameplay and connectivity issues, but we’re not going to waste time talking about gameplay or review this title, instead we’ll take the opportunity to measure graphics card performance, so you can get an idea of what you’ll need to get into the action.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Battlefield 3 is Battlefield 2042's best feature

Battlefield 2042 is in a rough state at the moment. No matter how many times I tried to give it a chance to win me over, it made me hate it even more. And I wanted to love, I wanted to love it so bad. In its current state, Battlefield...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform?

Battlefield 2042 is EA Dice’s most significant undertaking yet. With the power of current-generation consoles, Battlefield 2042 throws players into 128-player matches across some of the biggest multiplayer maps we’ve ever seen. With such a massive player base, many wonder if Battlefield 2042 is cross-platform. Furthermore, is Battlefield 2042 cross-gen? We know that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can’t make full use of everything Battlefield 2042 has to offer, but can PS5 and Xbox Series X players link up with their last-gen friends?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Royale#Battlefield 2042#U Dull Caterpillar#Dice
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Content Update Delayed to Fix Bugs, Says Leaker

DICE plans to improve the player experience by fixing Battlefield 2042 crash issues and bugs in an update, according to a leaker. Battlefield 2042 is finally here, after months of waiting, some fantastic trailers, along with several leaks. But the game is far from perfect as several bugs and issues keep on disappointing the franchise fans.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Fans Want Major Map Changes in Future Update

The Battlefield 2042 player base is fed up with the state of the game now and wants to see some major changes to maps in a new update. Battlefield 2042 has had a very rocky launch so far as plenty of issues have prevented players from fully enjoying the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Invisibility Glitch Stops Enemies From Seeing You

Battlefield 2042 players have found a crazy new invisibility glitch that stops your enemies from seeing you!. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 has been grabbing headlines for its glitches and problems so far and players have now found yet another one. Even if DICE has delayed the Battlefield 2042 content update to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Event is a Major Disappointment

Halo Infinite players are already calling the Fracture: Tenrai event a major disappointment, but why is it such a letdown?. The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta launched over a week ago now and players are still having fun with the game. Although, they were asking for some more content. Now that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Players Want Smaller Player Count to Fix Game Issues

Battlefield 2042 is now synonymous with game issues, but will a smaller player count really be enough to fix all its issues?. Battlefield 2042 was one of the most anticipated games this year. But ever since its release, players are reporting issues with the game. Despite DICE already finding the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Fans Want Buffs to the Ravager ‘Worst Gun in the Franchise’

The verdict is in, Halo Infinite fans want buffs to the Ravager which they’re decreeing is the ‘worst gun in the franchise.’. If you’re a Halo Infinite player, chances are you’re finally getting to grips with the game’s weaponry by now. Infinite’s Free-to-Play multiplayer has been out for 2 weeks and already a meta is slowly forming.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Players Want Counter For Overpowered Energy Sword

Halo Infinite players want a way to counter the extremely powerful Energy Sword – the solution could be to buff another weapon!. Gamers are absolutely loving the classic arena shooter gameplay in Halo Infinite right now. However, developer 343 hasn’t got the weapon balancing quite right. Not only are players...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite: How to Level Up Fast and Complete Challenges Easily

If you’re looking to advance your Battle Pass and level up fast in Halo Infinite – here’s a new trick for you!. Halo Infinite is finally here, and the game’s Free-to-Play Multiplayer is a massive hit. Already, hundreds of thousands of fans have hopped online for 343 Industries’ latest shooter and it’s breaking records everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Vanguard Dead Drop Glitch Allows For Unlimited Killstreaks

Call of Duty: Vanguard players complain about an unlimited killstreak situation caused by a glitch related to the Dead Drop Field Upgrade. Vanguard players have been loud and clear about many of the issues affecting the game. Since it launched, the game has received mixed reviews from its fanbase. This...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown & Tactical Ops Game Modes Leak

Halo Infinite is preparing three upcoming events. Out of those events, the Cyber Showdown and Tactical Ops Game Modes have leaked. Halo Infinite is partially out for all gamers to enjoy. Its free-to-play multiplayer is currently in beta stage, and millions of gamers are already part of the fun. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Player Count Hits New Low on Steam

As we close out November, Battlefield 2042 hits its lowest player count of the month not even 2 weeks after launch. Battlefield 2042 finally launched for all users on November 19 and it wasn’t the success that we were hoping for. Ever since the game’s first trailer, we’ve had Battlefield 2042 as one of our most anticipated titles of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy