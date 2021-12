The first official day of the holiday shopping season is upon us, and it is going to be hectic this year. Last Black Friday, COVID-19 motivated many shoppers to stay home and buy online. Although most stores have decided to stay closed the night of Thanksgiving, despite sales starting at that time in the past, all stores will be open for business early Friday morning. If you are one of the brave shoppers heading out for Black Friday this year, here are some tips to relieve some much-needed stress.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO