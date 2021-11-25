Entrepreneur Lindsay Teague Moreno on Finding Fulfillment and Building Lasting Habits

Fabrice Testa is the co-founder of Maana Electric, a serial entrepreneur, highly sought-after coach, public speaker and bestselling author. When I was a child, I was fascinated by all those people who had contributed to build the world — inventors like Alexander Graham Bell, scientists like Marie Curie or adventurers like Columbus. By watching the news, I also discovered the names of the great leaders of my time — businesspeople, politicians, diplomats, activists — they were actively shaping my future. As a child, I also loved sci-fi. I watched Star Trek and The Six Million Dollar Man. I found the things they did on those shows extraordinary, and I longed to find a way to create extraordinary things as well.
Comments / 0