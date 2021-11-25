Entrepreneur Lindsay Teague Moreno on Finding Fulfillment and Building Lasting Habits

Always start with thanksgiving; be thankful for what you already have and see the miracles that come from this one simple act. Next, you’ve got to challenge yourself to produce. Produce more ideas than you need for yourself so you can share and give your ideas away. That is called fruitfulness and abundance—it means working on producing more than you need for yourself so you can begin blessing others, blessing your nation and blessing your enterprise. Once abundance starts to come, once someone becomes incredibly productive, it’s amazing what the numbers turn out to be.

