New York City, NY

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Advisory Board and Initiates Debtor-Creditor Guidance for Small Business Owners with the Appointment of New York Attorney, Wayne M. Greenwald.

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of New York Super Lawyer Wayne M. Greenwald, Esq. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns...

www.dallassun.com

MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Raises its Revenue Guidance by 27% for the Full Year 2021

Company informs Shareholders and Investors that its revenue will exceed prior estimates for both the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced the Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 from $5.2 million to $6.6 million, an increase of 26.9 percent from the Company's prior guidance. In addition, the Company is expecting to post positive net income from Operations for the full year 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
City
Business
dallassun.com

BENEO Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment Program in Capacity Extension for Prebiotic Chicory Root Fiber Worldwide

PARSIPPANY, NJ and MANNHEIM, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / BENEO, one of the leading manufacturers of functional ingredients, has announced a multi-million investment program for the coming years to expand capacity for its prebiotic chicory root fiber production sites in Pemuco, Chile and Oreye, Belgium. The first step will see more than $33 million USD (€30 million) invested. The entire program will ensure a significant capacity increase of more than 40 percent of BENEO's global chicory root fiber production to meet rising customer demand and drive further growth within the market. The work on both production sites is beginning in 2022.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Bengal Energy, Gitennes, Baseload Energy, Railtown AI Technologies, Ridgeline, Discovery Silver, and Hank Payments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Bengal Energy, Gitennes, Baseload Energy, Railtown AI Technologies, Ridgeline, Discovery Silver, and Hank Payments discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Senior New Business Executive (Corporate)

Harris Hill are thrilled to be working with an international development charity in their search for a brand new Corporate fundraiser. This role is a brand-new position and will be joining the wonderful partnerships team (a team of three), in developing their corporate fundraising income stream. They are a really strong and stable team; 1 has been there for 6 years, and the other for 3 years, which is a rare find in the sector!
JOBS
connectcre.com

Abbott Appoints Three to Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board

Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Edward Crawford and reappointed Kimberly Gramm and Manny Salazar to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program administered by the Texas Economic Development Bank within the governor’s office of economic development finance division at the direction of the PDSBI board. The purpose of the fund is to aid in the development, production and commercialization of new or improved products, and to foster and stimulate small business in the state.
SMALL BUSINESS
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
hrexecutive.com

How employers are reacting to the hold on Biden’s vaccine mandate

A new survey—conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered—finds that more than half will require employee vaccines. Although the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is on hold due to legal challenges, some employers aren’t wasting time in putting employee vaccination mandates in place. A new survey out today from consulting...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
clevelandstar.com

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) Launches World's First Ammolite-Backed Cryptocurrency

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ), a Core State Holdings, Corp. partner, is a publicly traded mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining, production and operating assets. GEMXX has control over each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. On September...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

PowerBand Announces 2022 Outlook and Achieves Key Milestone with more than 1,000 Dealers on the DRIVRZ Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce its 2022 Outlook for Key Performance Indicators and financial projections. Details are provided in the table below.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Don G. King Talks About Providing Workforce Solutions to Meet Modern Needs

Don G. King has created a company focusing on engaging human capital with high-tech, high-touch solutions. The company mission is to improve the quality of life for people within the supplemental and the contingent workforce bases. Our passion and purpose are symbiotic, he says; each one drives the other. Listen...
SMALL BUSINESS
dallassun.com

U & I Financial Corp. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, starting December 1, 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to $3.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Abivax's Phase 1/2 Clinical Study Results of ABX196 in Liver Cancer Show Good Tolerability and Promising Signals of Clinical Benefit and were Selected for Presentation at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium 2022

ABX196 is Abivax's second compound in clinical development after lead drug-candidate ABX464. ABX196 was well tolerated and demonstrated promising signals of clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated hepatocellular cancer patients. ABX196 phase 1/2 study results were selected for a presentation at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI Cancers Symposium)
CANCER

